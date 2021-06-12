Selene Explains the Problem with Men in X-Corp #2 [Preview]
The Hellfire Gala is in full swing, as Marvel stretches out the events of a single night into an entire twelve-issue crossover event in the greatest innovation in comic book rube-bilking technology since the invention of the holofoil variant cover. You know what they say about Marvel fans, after all: there's one born every minute! In this preview of X-Corp #2, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel, we find Angel sharing an intimate dance with Selene, who explains to him when the problem with men started: when humans invented agriculture. It's all about seeds, you see. Check out the preview below.
X-CORP #2 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja
A SHARK IN THE WATER!
After X-CORP's shocking debut, they've got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly – a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox's top-class dupes staffing the HELLFIRE GALA, CXOs Monet and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don't get preyed on themselves.
