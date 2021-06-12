Selene Explains the Problem with Men in X-Corp #2 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Hellfire Gala is in full swing, as Marvel stretches out the events of a single night into an entire twelve-issue crossover event in the greatest innovation in comic book rube-bilking technology since the invention of the holofoil variant cover. You know what they say about Marvel fans, after all: there's one born every minute! In this preview of X-Corp #2, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel, we find Angel sharing an intimate dance with Selene, who explains to him when the problem with men started: when humans invented agriculture. It's all about seeds, you see. Check out the preview below.

X-CORP #2 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210775
APR210777 – X-CORP #2 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
APR210778 – X-CORP #2 FOCHE CHARACTER DESIGN VAR – $3.99
(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja
A SHARK IN THE WATER!
After X-CORP's shocking debut, they've got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly – a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox's top-class dupes staffing the HELLFIRE GALA, CXOs Monet and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don't get preyed on themselves.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.