Separated At Birth: Spider-Gwen and Queen Studios

Lerapi is an illustrator, who posted this image of her version of Marvel Comics character Spider-Gwen, for all to see, enjoy and maybe even comment on if they so wished. It's rather nice. And doesn't seem to be based on any other specific artwork I can find.

Chinese firm Queen Studios created the following Spider-Verse statue, licensed from Marvel Comics, featuring. Spider-Gwen.

Lerapi saw a similarity, tweeting out "I often see how other people copy me without permission, but it was never before from the big guys, who actually had license and money to hire the 2D concept artist. I want you to be sure here, they didn't contact me before making this statue."

We got in touch with Queen Studios who told me that the people involved with making that statue are no longer at the company, but they will be investigating and getting back to Lerapi. We'll let you know what we hear.

Separated At Birth used to be called Swipe File, in which we presented two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trusted you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you were are unable to do so, we asked that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. The Swipe File didn't judge; it was interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artist collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran this column and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website.