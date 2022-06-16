Entire Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Art To Go For Over Half A Million

As part of a massive auction of premium comic books and original artwork at Heritage Auctions, the entirety of the original artwork – that which is available – for Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man #16, the sideways issue that crossed over with Rob Liefeld's X-Force #4, is up for auction, from the cover to the final double-page splash. There is only one page missing, because it was reworked in the production process and we have the version that was used to print with. And it was the page that persuaded McFarlane to quit Marvel and co-found Image Comics. McFarlane drew the Juggernaut being stabbed in the eye by Shatterstar's sword — a panel that didn't pass Marvel's standards and the image was changed in post-production using the collage of photostats auctioned below. This was the tipping point that led to him leaving Marvel and co-founding Image Comics. And it might be why these series of photocopies are going for almost $4000 so far. The cover art has topped $200,000 and while the artwork in total is currently at around $536,000, it is likely to go higher, into seven figures. Also in the auction is a splash page of Todd McFarlane's art from his Spider-Man #1, featuring the Lizard, which is also likely to do rather well indeed. Here is a look at all the art and all the listings, going under the hammer later today.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Cover X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). "X-Force Joins Spider-Man". Writer/artist Todd McFarlane ends his time on Spider-Man and leaves Marvel with a unique offering — a crossover with Rob Liefeld's popular mutant super-team X-Force. But what makes it really special is that the book was created in a sideways landscape format. McFarlane's definitive look for Spidey, with his exaggerated pose and "spaghetti webbing," is front and center, flanked by Warpath, Shatterstar, Boom-Boom, and Cannonball, on this final Spider-Man cover by the fan-favorite artist. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 15.5" x 10.25", matted and glass-front framed to 37" x 20". Signed by McFarlane in the bottom left corner with residue staining, slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, with light smudging and handling wear. Framed as a presentation piece with a title plate and a copy of the printed cover. Light frame wear. In Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $204,000.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Splash Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Todd McFarlane redefined the look of Spider-Man with his unique style, starting with Amazing and ending with his over-the-top, ground-breaking artwork on Spider-Man. McFarlane contorted Spidey into poses that made fans believe the phrase "as only a spider can", while creating "spaghetti webbing" which became a part of comic geek lexicon. A "spectacular" opening image to what would be McFarlane's last issue on Spider-Man, and with Marvel as a whole, as he was drawn to realize his creator-owned character Spawn by co-founding Image Comics. From "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1", a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 17.5" x 11.5", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, with surface dirt and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $37,200.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Double Splash Page 2-3 Juggernaut Original Art (Marvel, 1991). The Juggernaut has never looked so imposing as he does on this huge double-page title splash! McFarlane does not pull any punches in his last issue of Spider-Man as the web-slinger teams-up with X-Force to battle the "Unstoppable Force". The fan-favorite creator leaves Marvel with a unique artistic experience, drawing the story in a sideways landscape format, the first chapter of a special two-part story in collaboration with X-Force artist Rob Liefeld. Rendered in ink over blue pencil on two conjoined Bristol boards with a combined image area of 17.5" x 22.75", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 32.75". Slight toning, text and indicia paste-ups with residue staining, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging and handling wear. Framed, as a presentation piece, with the printed page. There is light frame wear. Overall, in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $33,600.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 4 X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). X-Force confronts Juggernaut as Warpath, Feral, and Shatterstar look to stop the "Unstoppable Force". Writer/artist Todd McFarlane ends his time on Spider-Man and working at Marvel with "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1, a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 17.25" x 11.5", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, with surface dirt and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $11,700.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 5 X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Spider-Man stumbles upon a face-off between X-Force and the Juggernaut. McFarlane provides a huge hero shot showing Feral, Warpath, and Shatterstar ready for action as Spidey wonders if he should join the fray. Dynamic two-panel page created in a sideways landscape format from McFarlane's last issue of Spider-Man. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 15.25" x 11", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, with light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $9000.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 6 Cable Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Writer/artist Todd McFarlane ends his time on Spider-Man and with Marvel in grand style — with a special two-part crossover with Rob Liefeld's X-Force, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. McFarlane provides his interpretations of the upstart mutant team (which we got a small taste of when McFarlane inked over Liefeld's New Mutants covers), with this page featuring Cable, Domino, and Gideon. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 15.25" x 10", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, text balloon paste-ups with residue discoloring, some ink fading, whiteout touch-ups, with light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $8400.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 7 X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). "Attack!" Warpath and X-Force advance on the unstoppable force that is the Juggernaut. From just seeing his huge hand, you know the mutant team is in trouble — a sentiment shared by Spider-Man as he watches the action ensue. Feral and Shatterstar are also seen on this page from the first part of a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 16.5" x 10.75", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, with light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $10,800.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 8 X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Sam Guthrie plans to show Juggernaut why he is called Cannonball — and the armored behemoth is waiting with an exaggerated smile that McFarlane uses to make the villain even more frightening. Feral, Warpath, and Shatterstar are also featured on this page from McFarlane's last issue on Spider-Man, the first of a special two-part story, continued in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 16" x 10.5", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, taped text correction paste-up in Panel 3, with light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $7500.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 9 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). "Nothing can stop the Juggernaut!" Cannonball learns there is truth in that statement as he propels himself into the behemoth and gets bounced into the arms of Spider-Man, who is luckily in the right place. McFarlane impresses with his last issue on Spider-Man, which is created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 16.75" x 11.5", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $19,800.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 10 X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Emerging from the rubble of an explosion in one of the Twin Towers, half of the mutant superteam X-Force are lucky to be alive. Cable, Domino, Sunspot, and Siryn are featured with Gideon in sideways landscape format on this page from "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1", McFarlane's last issue of Spider-Man and first of a special two-part story, continued in X-Force #4. This page was rendered in ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 15.75" x 10", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, text balloon paste-ups and residue staining, whiteout touch-ups, with light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $7500.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Splash Page 11 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). The battle rages, and Juggernaut couldn't be having more fun! X-Force members Shatterstar, Warpath, and Feral are going toe-to-toe with the "Unstoppable Force" on this frenetic splash page from the first of a special two-part story created in a sideways landscape format. McFarlane outdoes himself on his last issue working for Marvel on Spider-Man. Created in ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 17.5" x 11.25", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $15,000.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Spider-Man decides to intercede in the battle between X-Force and the Juggernaut when he sees the mutant team are in over their heads. Cannonball, Feral, Warpath, and Shatterstar take their shots at the armored behemoth on this page from "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1", first of a special two-part story, continued in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, created in a sideways landscape format. This page from McFarlane's last issue of Spider-Man was rendered in ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 16.25" x 10.5", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $21,600.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 13 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Large shot of Gideon with X-Force members Sunspot, Siryn, Cable, and Domino (in silhouette) from "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1", the last issue by Todd McFarlane on Spider-Man and before leaving Marvel to co-found Image Comics. The issue is the first part of a special two-part story created in a sideways landscape format, which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 17.5" x 10.75", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, text balloon paste-ups with residue staining, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $7500.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 14 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Spider-Man looks tiny in front of the Juggernaut (pretty much everyone does) — luckily, Spidey has Warpath to help prove the adage "the bigger they are, the harder they fall"! First part of a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 15.75" x 10.75", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Discolored text paste-up and cover-up, whiteout touch-ups, with light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $13,800.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 15 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Boom-Boom joins the party as Juggernaut battles Spider-Man and X-Force on this page from a special two-part story created in a sideways landscape format, marking the end of the McFarlane era on Spider-Man and with Marvel Comics. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 17" x 11", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, text balloon paste-ups with residue staining, taped paste-up in the top panel, and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $10,800.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Double Splash Page 16-17 Cable Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Cable has had enough and springs into action to find Black Tom after an explosion. McFarlane turns it up to 11 on this double-page splash from his last issue of Spider-Man, detailing a full-body shot of X-Force's cybernetic leader with Domino, Siryn, Gideon, and Sunspot in the background. A unique double-pager created in a landscape format for a special two-part crossover story teaming Spidey with the popular mutant super-team. Ink over blue pencil on two conjoined Bristol boards with a combined image area of 17.5" x 21.25", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 32.75". Slight toning, text balloon paste-ups with residue staining, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging and handling wear. The framed presentation includes a copy of the printed page. Light frame wear, and in overall Very Good condition. Currently with bids totalling $9,900.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 18 All-Stat Production Page (Marvel, 1991). "…the page that led to me LEAVING Marvel Comics"! In 1991, Todd McFarlane was looking to leave Amazing Spider-Man to find a title he could write and draw — then Marvel offered him the new Spider-Man title, giving him creator control. McFarlane describes in a post from 2016 "as time went by, the company began to slowly pull back some of the control they originally let me have. At first I didn't mind, but over time they kept taking more and more. I realized I needed to leave the book and find my own way." The last straw was when McFarlane drew the Juggernaut being stabbed in the eye by Shatterstar's sword — a shocking panel that didn't pass Marvel's standards and the image was changed in post-production using the collage of photostats seen here. This was the tipping point that led to him leaving Marvel and co-founding Image Comics. From "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1", a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Discolored photostat with minimal ink touch adhered to Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 16.5" x 11", matted to 35" x 18". A collage of stat paste-ups used for Panels 3 and 4, tape along the top edge, with vertical paste creases. Nice presentation with the printed page. Overall in Very Good condition. NOTE — There is no original art. Currently with bids totalling $3960.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 19 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). A sword in the eye barely slows down the Juggernaut, as Spider-Man and X-Force soon learn. Writer/artist Todd McFarlane wows fans on his last issue of Spider-Man and final time working at Marvel with "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1, a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 16.5" x 11.25", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, puncture tears in the right margin, whiteout touch-ups, with surface dirt and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Very Good condition. Currently with bids of $15,000.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Story Page 20 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Juggernaut revels in the destruction he caused after knocking down a building on top of Spider-Man and X-Force. The heroes met their demise at the hands of the "Unstoppable Force", or did they? McFarlane wraps up his time at Marvel with "Sabotage Cross-Over Part 1, a special two-part story which continues in X-Force #4 by Rob Liefeld, where both issues are created in a sideways landscape format. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 16" x 11.5", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 21.5". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, with surface dirt and light smudging/handling wear. Framed presentation with the printed page. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $6300.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Double Splash Page 21-22 X-Force Original Art (Marvel, 1991). McFarlane goes out with a "splash!" The talented creator says his goodbyes to fans as he ends his time on Spider-Man and with Marvel. The "Toddfather" goes all-out on a final double-page splash page featuring Spidey and X-Force members Warpath, Boom-Boom, Cannonball, Feral, and Shatterstar digging out from the debris of a building dropped on them by Juggernaut. A detailed scene of destruction, created in a landscape format, for the first chapter of a special two-part story "Sabotage," all leading up to the epic conclusion in X-Force #4. Rendered in ink over blue pencil on two conjoined Bristol boards with a combined image area of 17.5" x 23", matted and glass-front framed to 39" x 32". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, and light smudging and handling wear. Framed as a presentation with a copy of the printed page. Light frame wear, and in overall Excellent condition. Currently with bids of $84,000.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #1 Splash Page 13 The Lizard Original Art (Marvel, 1990). The lethal Lizard illustrates a harsh reality on this page… "Sometimes… Life can be unfair." A stand-out page from the first comic book to sell over 3 million copies! But if you didn't buy an extra one to read, you may have missed this ruthless page rendered in ink over blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". Signed by McFarlane in the lower portion of the image area. The sound effect is a partial stat paste-up. There is a bit of glue residue on the nose of the Lizard. Slight toning and discoloration in some of the ink used, and there are pinholes in the right margin. In Excellent condition. Currently with bids totalling $15,000.