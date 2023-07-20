Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Movies, Swipe File | Tagged: Descender, the creator

Separated At Birth: The Creator and Descender

Descender is a sci-fi comic by Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen. The Creator, is a film written & directed by Gareth Edwards. Separated at birth?

Descender is a science fiction comic by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen published by Image Comics in 2015. The story follows a young android, TIM-21, trying to survive endless bounty hunters in a universe that has outlawed all robotics and artificial intelligence.. The setup is that ten years in the past, planet-sized robots appeared out of nowhere, causing destruction, so anti-robot fanaticism spread, resulting in the culling of all artificial intelligence and robotic life. Now young android named TIM-21 wakes up to discover that he is not only one of the last robots in existence but also the most wanted being in the universe. And is being hunted.

The new film The Creator, out later this year, is written and directed by Gareth Edwards, tells of a future war between humans and artificial intelligence. Ten years after AI attacked humanity in a catastrophic way, Joshua, grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited among others to hunt down the architect of advanced AI and his weapon, an AI in the form of a young child. In a fashion that some may be led to draw comparisons.

