Shang-Chi #5 Preview: Shang-Chi vs. Iron Man

Shang-Chi has gotten his hands on a stolen suit of Iron Man armor, which is pretty cool. But in this preview of Shang-Chi #5, Tony Stark wants it back. Can these two work out their differences without beating the living hell out of each other? Come on, you know they can't. It's a comic book, fer chrissakes! Check out the preview below.

SHANG-CHI #5

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211198

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

MEET THE NEW IRON MAN…SHANG-CHI?!

• A weapons dealer offers up a stolen Iron Man suit to Shang-Chi's organization.

• But will Shang-Chi take it to use in his war against crime?

• And what will Tony Stark have to say about it?! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

