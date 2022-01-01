Shang-Chi #7 Preview: Didn't Anyone Watch the Movie?

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Shang-Chi's mommy will reveal her secrets in this preview of Shang-Chi #7, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Shang-Chi #7

by Gene Luen Yang & Dike Ruan, cover by Leinil Yu

WHO WAS SHANG-CHI'S MOTHER? Arrows will definitely fly when we flashback to the first meeting of Shang-Chi's parents! Who was Shang-Chi's mother? And how did someone so virtuous and heroic fall for an evil warlord like Zheng Zu? Plus, in the present, the tides begin to turn against Shang-Chi, as the mastermind gathering all of his foes stands revealed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.25"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620101300711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620101300731 – SHANG-CHI 7 MANNA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620101300741 – SHANG-CHI 7 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.