Shawn Martinbrough Writing Red Hood Six-Issue Series From DC In 2022

On Shawn Martinbrough's website, he reports "Shawn is writing a new, soon to be announced Gotham City project for DC Comics. The six part series will be released in 2022…" alongside a Red Hood logo. On Twitter last night, he posted "@DCComics/ Coming 2022. #writing #redhood ".

Shawn Martinborough is an alum of the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art/Performing Arts and The School of Visual Arts. He is best known as a comic book artist, including work on Detective Comics, DMZ, Luke Cage Noir, Black Panther: The Man Without Fear, Hellboy, and is the co-creator with Robert Kirkman of Thief Of Thieves and the French graphic novel Prométhée 13:13 with Christophe Bec. He recently wrote Red Hood for DC Comics with a two=part sequel to Christopher Priest's The Hill, and it looks as if he is returning to the character rather soonish.

Shawn is writing and illustrating his first creator-owned graphic novel for Megascope, the new Abrams Books imprint founded by John Jennings, and is the artist of Like Lava In My Veins, the upcoming children's book by Derrick D. Barnes and Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin Random House.

Inspired by Shawn's TEDx Talk, which explored storytelling and themes of inclusion, The George Lucas Foundation consulted with Shawn to develop the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Summer Studio. Co-hosted by the Boys and Girls Club in South Central Los Angeles, Shawn worked with a team of artists and educators to provide an intensive two-week workshop culminating with each student creating their own mini-comic book. The Society of Illustrators in New York City presented an exclusive gallery showing of Shawn's work. His Storyteller exhibit featured original artwork from various projects published by DC Comics, Marvel, Skybound/Image, Dark Horse, and others. And outside of comics, Shawn Martinborough created storyboards and art for the Blood Brothers documentary on Netflix about Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X as well as Mike Tyson: The Knockout, for ABC/Hulu.