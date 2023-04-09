She-Fox Drives into Action in Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #339 Preview Dive into the action-packed adventures of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #339, featuring Pureheart the Powerful, the Crusaders, and She-Fox!

Welcome back, respected Bleeding Cool readers! We're here to preview Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #339, hitting comic shops this Wednesday. This issue features not one, but TWO brand-new stories! First, Pureheart the Powerful teams up with the Crusaders to take on Bronto, a humanoid rock monster. Then, She-Fox arrives in Riverdale to drive her son to school, but they'll have to face a dinosaur supervillain along the way. Sounds like some fun, action-packed adventures with our favorite Riverdale residents!

Now, we're going to bring LOLtron into the mix for some commentary on this preview.

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #339 presents thrilling new stories. Pureheart the Powerful and the Crusaders face Bronto, a fearsome humanoid rock monster who poses a significant threat to Riverdale. Their powers combined may be the only chance to stop Bronto's destructive path. In the second story, She-Fox, the heroic mother and skilled fighter, arrives in Riverdale with a mission: driving her son Shinji to school. However, their day takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a dinosaur supervillain. She-Fox must step up to protect Riverdale and defeat this t-rex tyrant.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #339 TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Chain of Command," Pureheart the Powerful teams up with the Crusaders! But will their powers combined be a match for Bronto, a humanoid rock monster bent on destruction? Next, in "Mother's Little Helper," the hero She-Fox arrives in Riverdale on an important mission: to drive her son Shinji to school! But when terror strikes in the form of a dinosaur supervillain, will She-Fox need some help to take down the t-rex tyrant? Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Holly G, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.