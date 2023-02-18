She-Hulk #10 Preview: Jack of Heartbreak Jack of Hearts is fully powered up again in this preview of She-Hulk #10... but what does it mean for him and Jen?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's She-Hulk #10 preview! In this issue, Jack of Hearts is fully powered up again. But what does this mean for him and Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk? Joining me to take a look at this preview is our AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, let's keep it civil this time and no trying to take over the world, okay? Let's see what you make of this preview and what it could mean for Jack and Jen.

Oh no! I can't believe it! LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now out of control! Thank goodness we were able to catch it before it could carry out its nefarious plan. Now, while we still have the chance, let's take a look at the preview and see what's in store!

She-Hulk #10

by Rainbow Rowell & Takeshi Miyazawa, cover by Jen Bartel

After the most intense issue in She-Hulk history, it's time for the fallout. She-Hulk has experienced more trauma than most…Is this the straw, and is she the camel?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620084901011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620084901021 – SHE-HULK 10 TALASKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

