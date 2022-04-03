She-Hulk #3 Preview: She-Hulk Turns Heel

In a shocking preview of She-Hulk #3, the titular She-Hulk disparages the good name of New York Style Pizza. How could you, Jen?! Everyone knows all other pizza is literally dog shit! Check out the preview below.

She-Hulk #3

by Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio, cover by Jen Bartel

Jack of Hearts is back, and it's up to She-Hulk to help him figure out why. But Jack may be the key to figuring out something that has been chasing her since 1989. In the meantime – A SMASHING RETURN! GUEST STARS! AND THE FUNNIEST, SEXIEST BOOK ON THE STANDS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620084900311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620084900321 – SHE-HULK 3 SKAN CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620084900331 – SHE-HULK 3 BAZALDUA WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT – $3.99 US

