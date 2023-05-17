She-Hulk & Cosmic Ghost Rider Missing In Action From Marvel in August Marvel's August 2023 solicits leaked earlier this week missing Cosmic Ghost Rider #6 and She-Hulk #16, leading rise to belief they have been cancelled.

The Marvel August 2023 solicits and solicitations leaked earlier this week. it included a Riri Williams: The Invincible Ironheart mini-series that won't actually be in their solicitations for August. But there were a couple of missing items that might have been expected but are not there, namely Cosmic Ghost Rider #6 and She-Hulk #16. The previous issues are in Marvel's July 2023 solicits but not in August. It could skip months for either, but it could be a stealth ending of the series.

Both launched as ongoing series from Marvel Comics. She-Hulk was launched ahead of the TV series, and there no sign of a second season of that yet that might have justified more issues. And while there is no Cosmic Ghost Rider listed for August, the writer Stephanie Phillips is writing four annuals in August for Marvel, so maybe it could be a schedule thing? Notably, She-Hulk Vol 3 only goes up to #15. And although announced as an ongoing series, the first Cosmic Ghost Rider collection doesn't have a Vol 1 on its listing, and just collects #1-#5. Here are the solicitations for the unpublished issues of both titles so far.

SHE-HULK #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230859

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Jen Bartel

She-Hulk's new villain makes a big move that throws Jen for the loop of her life. Plus, Patsy Walker, also known as Hellcat, returns to help Jen set everything straight. Rated T+In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SHE-HULK #14

MARVEL COMICS

APR230840

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Jen Bartel

The secret history of THE SCOUNDREL revealed! The coolest new villain of 2023 has been shrouded in mystery, but SHE-HULK is putting on her detective hat and getting to the bottom of it?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SHE-HULK #15

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230919

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Jen Bartel

Scoundrel pushes She-Hulk to the limit in her final push to save all of NYC from her newest rogue! Meanwhile, the Fight Club has their hands full taking on an alien horde! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR230851

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS. COSMIC GHOST RIDER! A battle royal between the two different Cosmic Ghost Riders in the depths of space! But will either of them survive long enough to uncover the mystery of their new dual existence? The revelations and flaming fisticuffs will come fast and furious in this issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: $3.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230912

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Cosmic Ghost Rider has been tested like never before as he's battled his own twisted alter ego across the galaxy. But now, trapped on an isolated moon, he must face off against an entire horde of Cosmic Ghost Riders! Who will be left alive when the moondust settles?! And one character will undergo a shocking transformation as a new force explodes into the Marvel Universe!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99