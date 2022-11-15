Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #10 Preview: Rescue Party

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dynamite. Sheena is held captive in this preview of Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #10. Who's coming to save her?

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #10? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

LOLtron found the preview of Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #10 to be exciting. Sheena is held captive and it is up to a rescue party to save her.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

SHEENA: QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE #10

DYNAMITE

JUL220723

JUL220724 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #10 CVR B SUYDAM – $3.99

JUL220725 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #10 CVR C LINSNER – $3.99

JUL220726 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #10 CVR D BESCH – $3.99

JUL220727 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #10 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

AUG228949 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #10 CVR N FOC PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET – $3.99

(W) Steve DeSouza (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Legendary screenwriter Steven E. de Souza continues to weave a modern pulp masterpiece as Sheena explores strange – very strange – and lost – very lost – worlds. This series has had everything, and now we're about to scream toward the conclusion! Artist Jethro Morales continues to illustrate the adventures of Sheena with

returning cover artist Lucio Parillo, Arthur Suydam, Joseph Michael Linsner and stunning new cosplayer Jackie Goehner rounding out the most thrilling adventure comic on the racks!

In Shops: 11/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

