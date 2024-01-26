Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: diamond, hercules, previews, Shi

Shi & Hercules On Front Of Next Week's Previews Catalogue

The February 2024 edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is in stores from Wednesday, the 31st of December.

The February 2024 edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is in stores from Wednesday, the 31st of December and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning April 2024. Those who are still with Diamond, that is. And a few who, weirdly aren't but still come in through the back door.

The Previews front cover will feature the launch of Dynamite Entertainment's Disney's Hercules. The Previews back page is Crusade Comics' Shi #1 30th-Anniversary Original Art Edition from Billy Tucci. The Previews order form cover will highlight new publisher Magma Comix, which debuts with Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Eamon Winkle's horror-fueled sword-and-sorcery series, The Principles of Necromancy. And the Previews catalogue spine will highlight Diamond Select Toys' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Minimates Party Wagon Deluxe Box Set.

The Diamond Gems of the Month include:

Boom Studios' Blow Away #1, Something Is Killing the Children #36 and Uncanny Valley #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Hercules #1, Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned #1 ( FEB240171)

Image Comics' Redcoat #1, Rook: Exodus #1

Marvel Comics' Deadpool #1

Titan Comics' Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze HC, Savage Sword of Conan #2

Deluxe Publishers: Featured items include

Ablaze Publishing' The Library Mule of Cordoba HC, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Time Odyssey Book 1 TP

Massive Publishing: Crashdown #4, Zorro: Man of the Dead #4

Zenescope Entertainment's Cinderella: Murder for All Seasons One-Shot, Pooh Vs. Bambi #1

Diamond's February Previews is on sale in comic book stores on Wednesday, the 31st of January for $4.99.

Diamond Comic Distributors is owned by Geppi Family Enterprises, which is also the parent company of Alliance Game Distributors, Diamond Book Distributors, Diamond UK, Diamond Select Toys, Gemstone Publishing, E. Gerber Products, Diamond International Galleries, Hake's Americana & Collectibles, Morphy's Auctions, the Geppi's Entertainment Museum, and Baltimore magazine.

