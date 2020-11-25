Will We Get A Captain Britain Spin-Off From X Of Swords? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of the final chapters of X Of Swords, with X-Men, Excalibur and Destruction. And what a rollicking thrill-ride it is, with one final battle that turns into a very big battle indeed, with lots of surprises, new arrivals and a final that feels final but also opens up so many doors. And at Bleeding Cool, we've especially been keeping our eye on the way, set up in Excalibur, that the crossover has revived Otherworld, Saturnyne, Captain Britain, Sir James Jaspers and The Fury, straight from the Captain Britain runs by Dave Thorpe, Alan Davis, Alan Moore, Jamie Delano, Chris Claremont and others.

And in the final issue, that gets underlined rather, as we see the return of the first of the parallel-dimensional equivalent of the Green Lantern Corps, that would inspire The Supremium, the Council Of Reed Richards, Spider-Verse and the Council Of Ricks…

It's the Captain Britain Corps. All of them. The defenders of Britain, of Avalon, of the Citadel from across the probability axis of parallel dimensions.



And in the wake of X Of Swords, the Sherriff Of Brightspoke dealing with Sir James Jaspers of the Crooked Market. There's no way either of those characters are going to be just left there.

And Saturnyne getting her boys back. I say boys, but of course…

These days there are a hell of a lot of girls in the Captain Britain Corps, with as many versions of Betsy Braddock as there are of Brian Braddock. Possibly more. Well, Britain's come on a long way since the eighties when Betsy Braddock first became Captain Britain and we met Captain UK. Oh and look, Crusader X, Brian Braddock in a world in which Britain is still a global empire, maintaining its American Colonies.

You know, I know that SWORD has already got a spin-off book from X Of Swords, is there any chance Marvel might be doing something with Captain Britain and Otherworld beyond issues of Excalibur? Now that they have a whole Captain Britain Corps to play with?

X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200557

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall.

A sword against the darkness. Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $4.99