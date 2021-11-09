Si Spurrier, Matt Lopes & Matia Bergara To Announce Something… New

As posted to Twitter over the last couple of weeks:

Si Spurrier: 29/10/21: We announce in two weeks. @matiasbergara/ @_matlopes_/ @sispurrier #SBBS

29/10/21: We announce in two weeks. @matiasbergara/ @_matlopes_/ @sispurrier #SBBS Matt Lopes: 2/11/21: Just one more week until the announcement! #SBBS @sispurrier @matiasbergara

Matias Bergara: 2/11/21: SO, next week we're officially announcing our next book with @sispurrier and @_matlopes_. Something quite unique, born out of a long creative process amidst a worldwide crisis. A book that speaks in any language you can understand. Something new for a new world. #SBBS

Si Spurrier: 8/11/21: New project announcement imminent. There's never been anything quite like this. Standby. And: ssshh. #SBBS

Si Spurrier is a novelist and comic book writer, co-creator of series such as Disenchanted, Coda, Six-Gun Gorilla, Extermination, The Spire, Cry Havoc, Wakers, Godshaper, Angeliuc, Motherlands, Alienated, as well as work on 2o00AD, Crossed, Crossed +100, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, The Dreaming, Hellblazer, Judge Dredd Megazine, Ghost Rider, Doctor Who, X-Force, Justice League, and X-Men: Legacy on which the TV series Legion was based.

Matt Lopes is a writer, artist, and colourist on the likes of Gasolina, Vampirella, Batgirl, The Black Bat, Moon Knight, Dead Body Roas, X-Files, Robin: Son Of Batman, Doctor Who. The Electric Sublime. Supergirl: World Of Tomorrow and with Spurrier on The Dreaming.

Matias Bergara is a comic book writer, artist, and colourist who co-created Coda with Si Spurrier, and worked with him on Hellblazer. He also worked on Sons Of Anarchy, Cannibal, Supergirl, and Dengue.

And now… they have a new thing. A path is taken through a pink forest. A gloved hand holding a vulnerable naked person, lost in the elements? Initials #SBBS…. Susan Boyle's Bear Scoop? Sandra Bernhard's Basic Salary? Si "Big Boy" Spurrier? I am sure you can come up with many while we await their big announcement – maybe today.