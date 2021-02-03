Silver Sprocket, Matt Lubchansky Reveal Antifa Secrets in New Comic

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the floor of the Senate, where I am getting ready for the impeachment trial. As you know, comrades, I have disguised myself with the finest fake mustache and gotten hired as one of the former president's impeachment attorneys, where I intend to sabotage the defense and cement my victory in rigging the election for Joe Biden. Look for me on television starting next week, comrades. Viva la televized revolucion! Haw haw haw haw!

But the reason I am here is because I was forwarded an email from San Francisco based comic book publisher Silver Sprocket, probably because the letter was addressed "Hey comrade," and since El Presidente used to run a socialist dictatorship, everyone assumes the letter must be for me. It is unfortunate to be typecast, comrades. Especially when I don't even like comic books! But what are you gonna do, am I right?

As far as comic books go, comrades, this one could change my mind, because it looks like a very serious manual describing techniques that would be very applicable for my day job. If all comics were as political as this, El Presidente would read them all the time! So check out the description of this new comic, The Antifa Super-Soldier Cookbook, by cartoonist Matt Lubchansky, Associate Editor of TheNib.com.

What if everything the right thought about the left was real? Accomplished ANTIFA operative Max Marx is about to get THE big promotion: body augmentation to become a fully-fledged super-soldier in the shadowy organization's never-ending battle to destroy the police, the American way of life, gender, capitalism, and anything else they decide to deem "fascist." The next frontline: internet celebrity and right-wing gadfly Adonis Asproulis is about to give a lecture on the campus of the prestigious Earle University. Adonis could do the impossible: present college students with a debate, ANTIFA'S worst nightmare. Can Max and his comrades get to the university and deplatform him in time? Or can the officers of the Big City PD and newly-promoted Sergeant Paul O'Shea put a stop to it? March 2021; $14.99; Paperback; 64 full-color pages; 6" x 9"; ISBN: 978-1-945509-64-3

Look for it in comic stores next month, comrades, or pre-order it right here. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!