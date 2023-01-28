Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1 Preview: Better Late Than Never? Who is Ghost Light? This preview of Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1 kicks off a story that will introduce a hero over 50 years after his first appearance!

This week, we take a look at Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1, kicking off an all-new series from Marvel Comics. Who is Ghost Light? This preview of Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1 kicks off a story that will introduce a hero over 50 years after his first appearance!

Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1

by John Jennings & Valentine De Landro, cover by Taurin Clarke

Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems in their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways – the Silver Surfer?! And just who, or what, is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner Award winner JOHN JENNINGS and artist VALENTINE DE LANDRO (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel super hero over 50 years in the making!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620224900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

75960620224900121 – SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT 1 CLARKE PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620224900131 – SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT 1 CHECCHETTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

