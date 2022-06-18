Silver Surfer: Rebirth #5 Preview: Facing Reality

The Silver Surfer and Thanos must face reality in this preview of Silver Surfer: Rebirth #5… literally. Check out the preview below.

Silver Surfer: Rebirth #5

by Ron Marz & Ron Lim, cover by Don Ho

THE BIG FINALE! Silver Surfer and Thanos must stop Tyrant from using the full power of the Reality Gem! But will Surfer be able to resist his own temptation to use the Gem? And does that mean a world where the Silver Surfer never existed?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620172300511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620172300531 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 5 YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620172300521 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 5 SUAYAN SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.