Sing With Me, a 2025 Queer Mexican Romcom Graphic Novel by Tai Manzano

Tai Manzano's debut YA graphic novel, Sing With Me is described as a "queer rom-com set in Mexico, sparks fly when a pair of siblings meet their matches: two fierce players training for the upcoming charrería nationals." It has been pitched as "Check, Please! meets Yuri on Ice". Elizabeth Lazowski at Chronicle has acquired world rights to Sing With Me and publication is scheduled for 2025. Tai Manzano's agent Tamara Kawar negotiated the deal while at ICM Partners.

