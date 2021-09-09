Sinister Six Debut In Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Taking Bids Today

The Sinister Six is looking like they will assemble in some capacity in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, and collectors and speculators have taken notice in the comics market. The first appearance of the group from Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 has always been a high-priced book, but now it is going through the stratosphere. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.6 copy of the book, one of the six highest graded copies in the world. The price reflects that, as it is currently as of this writing selling for $22,000. Get a look at this Sinister Six book down below.

The Sinister Six Will Forever Be A High-End Book Now

"The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 (Marvel, 1964) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages. The first appearance of the Sinister Six (Dr. Octopus, Electro, Hobgoblin, Mysterio, Sandman, and the Vulture), plus an early X-Men appearance. The inevitable introduction of the former into the Spider-Man movies and the re-intro of the latter into the MCU keeps this book hot. Thor, Giant-Man, Wasp, Doctor Strange, and Fantastic Four cameos. Steve Ditko cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6,000. CGC census 9/21: 5 in 9.6, 5 higher. From the #1 Amazing Spider-Man Registry Set Collection." And they are right too, this book will always be high since they will always pull from those six big villains for SPider-Man films. Will it stay at these heights? That is a great question, I think it will. The big books like this have reached gem status and will never lose that, even when this boom market calms down a bit.

That is not this day, however, so if you have the funds to get your hands on this one, go here to bid and get more info. While you are there, take a look at the other Spidey books taking bids today. There are some doozies.