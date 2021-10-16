Sir Lenny Henry Shows Off Mark Buckingham Boy With Wings Art On BBC

Sir Lenny Henry has a new middle-grade novel out, The Boy With Wings, which he talked about on the BBC's Graham Norton Show last night. While the headlines will have focused on Jodie Whittaker previewing the new season of Doctor Who, Dame Eileen Atkin talking about charitable blow-jobs, Billy Connelly's naked streak and Tom Daley knitted woolen willy warmers, Lenny Henry was keen to talk name drop Mark Buckingham as the artist on Miracleman. The project that The Boy With Wings will have got in the way of, as well as new Fables and more. Buckingham draws a comic book strip version of the story at the back, shown off by Graham, who was rather impressed by the artwork. As he should be.

Mark Buckingham is no stranger to Sir Lenny Henry, he also drew pages for Henry's autobiography, Who Am I Again? – and we'll run a couple of pages from that below… but if you were looking for more on The Boy With Wings, here's are the details;

Lenny Henry's hilarious adventure, The Boy with Wings, is for readers of 9 to 12 and illustrated throughout by Keenon Ferrell. Includes an exclusive comic book adventure illustrated by Mark Buckingham. An ordinary kid is about to become an EXTRAORDINARY hero! Wings? Check. A super-cool, super-secret past? Check. An impossible mission to save the world from a fur-ocious enemy? Check. When Tunde sprouts wings and learns he's all that stands between Earth and total destruction, suddenly school is the least of his problems. Luckily, his rag-tag group of pals have got his back, and with his new powers, Tunde is ready to fly in the face of danger. So what if he can't even stand up to the school bully? He's the boy with wings – this is his destiny. No pressure then. . .

And those Mark Buckingham pages from Who Am I Again?