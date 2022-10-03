Six Failsafe Spoilers For Tomorrow's Batman #128

As we just pointed out, tomorrow's Batman #128 goes out of its way to make sure we know everything in it happened before Justice League #75 and the Dark Crisis event. It's just a wonder, in that case, that none of them mentioned it as the League go up against the Failsafe robot that an alternative personality of Batman created in case Batman ever became a murderer, triggered by the Penguin's fake death at the hands of Bruce Wayne. And with protocols, like Alan Moore and Alan Davis's The Fury, to take down all and sundry.

1. A League Of Their Own

2. Under The Sea

With a heavily injured Bruce Wayne being patched by the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, courtesy of Aquaman. But it has been a while, as Bleeding Cool pointed out when dismissing some 4Chan rumours earlier, "maybe we can throw in Batman being shifted off to Atlantis for a couple of weeks to recover."

3. A Return To Future State

But we also ran some more Failsafe Batgossip a month ago, and that is also playing out tomorrow as well, as Gotham returns to a Future State style fascist police state, with Failsafe in control.

4. Light Reading

We also mentioned that you might want to read Joker: The Man Who Laughs by Ed Brubaker, Doug Mahnke and Savid Baron,

…as episodes from that play out in flashback in Batman #128.

5. Even Lighter Reading

As well as Batman #112 from 1957 by Bill Finger, Sheldon Moldoff and Charles Paris.

As that gets echoed in Batman #128 as well.

6. In The Spotlight

Creating a very distrusting Batman, whose experience wasn't just dismissed in a rushed final page and never mentioned again. You'll find it in the Grant Morrison Batman Black Casebook. And Batman #128 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Leonardo Romero will tell you a) what happened next and b) how it led to this…

BATMAN #128 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

AUG223138

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Leonardo Romero (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city…Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide…but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe! In the backup…Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days and a chilling case that led to…Failsafe!In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99