Six Failsafe Spoilers For Tomorrow's Batman #128

Posted on
by
|
Comments

As we just pointed out, tomorrow's Batman #128 goes out of its way to make sure we know everything in it happened before Justice League #75 and the Dark Crisis event. It's just a wonder, in that case, that none of them mentioned it as the League go up against the Failsafe robot that an alternative personality of Batman created in case Batman ever became a murderer, triggered by the Penguin's fake death at the hands of Bruce Wayne. And with protocols, like Alan Moore and Alan Davis's The Fury, to take down all and sundry.

1. A League Of Their Own

DC Comics

2. Under The Sea

With a heavily injured Bruce Wayne being patched by the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, courtesy of Aquaman. But it has been a while, as Bleeding Cool pointed out when dismissing some 4Chan rumours earlier, "maybe we can throw in Batman being shifted off to Atlantis for a couple of weeks to recover."

DC Comics

3. A Return To Future State

But we also ran some more Failsafe Batgossip a month ago, and that is also playing out tomorrow as well, as Gotham returns to a Future State style fascist police state, with Failsafe in control.

DC Comics

4. Light Reading

We also mentioned that you might want to read Joker: The Man Who Laughs by Ed Brubaker, Doug Mahnke and Savid Baron,

Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)

…as episodes from that play out in flashback in Batman #128.

Failsafe Batman

5. Even Lighter Reading

As well as Batman #112 from 1957 by Bill Finger, Sheldon Moldoff and Charles Paris. 

Failsafe Batman

As that gets echoed in Batman #128 as well.

Failsafe Batman

6. In The Spotlight

Creating a very distrusting Batman, whose experience wasn't just dismissed in a rushed final page and never mentioned again. You'll find it in the Grant Morrison Batman Black Casebook. And Batman #128 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Leonardo Romero will tell you a) what happened next and b) how it led to this…

Failsafe Batman

BATMAN #128 CVR A JIMENEZ
DC COMICS
AUG223138
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Leonardo Romero (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez
Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city…Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide…but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe! In the backup…Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days and a chilling case that led to…Failsafe!In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.