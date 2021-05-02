Six Marvel Omnibus Collections For January and February 2022

Thanks to our good friend The Uncanny Omar at Near Mint Comics – and his close and personal connection with Marvel's David Gabriel – we get word of eight new Marvel Omnibus volumes coming out in January and February 2022. And I have to say, Gary Erskine getting his Knights Of Pendragon artwork in Omnibus form will be a treat. But there's also New Warriors Classic Omnibus Volume 2, Thunderbolts Omnibus Volume 2, The Invaders Omnibus and a couple of Doctor Strange runs getting the Omnibus treatment including Volume 3 of the standard run and one collecting Jason Aaron's more recent run. Here's what's coming and what you'll find inside the pages.

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2: New Warriors (1990) 27-53; New Warriors Annual (1991) 3-4; Night Thrasher: Four Control (1992) 1-4; X-Force (1991) 32-33; Night Thrasher (1993) 1 (A story), 11-12; Nova (1994) 6-7; New Warriors Ashcan Edition (1994) 1; material from Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 122, 159-163, Marvel Holiday Special (1991) 2

THUNDERBOLTS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Thunderbolts (1997) 34-63, Thunderbolts Annual 2000, Avengers (1998) 31-34, Avengers Annual 2000, Thunderbolts: Life Sentences (2001) 1, Thunderbolts: From the Marvel Vault (2011) 1, Citizen V and the V-Battalion (2001) 1-3, Citizen V and the V-Battalion: The Everlasting (2002) 1-4

KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON OMNIBUS Collecting: Knights of Pendragon (1990) 1-18, Knights of Pendragon (1992) 1-15, Mys-Tech Wars (1993) 1-4, Dark Guard (1993) 1-4

INVADERS OMNIBUS Collecting: Giant-Size Invaders (1975) 1-2, Invaders '1975) 1-41, Invaders Annual (1977) 1, Marvel Premiere (1972) 29-30, Avengers (1963) 71, Invaders (1993) 1-4, What If? (1977) 4; material from Captain America Comics (1941) 22; Sub-Mariner Comics (1941) 1; Marvel Comics (1939) 1; Marvel Mystery Comics (1939) 10, 17

DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME OMNIBUS VOL 3 HC Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme (1988) 60-90; Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Annual (1992) 4; Strange Tales (1994) 1; Midnight Sons Unlimited (1993) 6; Dr. Strange: That Is It That Disturbs You, Stephen? (1997) 1; Untold Tales of Spider-Man: Strange Encounter (1998) 1; Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Ashcan Edition (1995) 1

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS

Doctor Strange (2015) 1-20, Doctor Strange Annual (2016) 1, Doctor Strange: Last Days of Magic (2016) 1

These Omnibus volumes will be published by Marvel Comics in January and February 2022 and yes, we are already looking at those dates. How the time flies, right? Orders can be placed soonish.