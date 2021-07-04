Skeletons in Johnny Quick's Closet in Crime Syndicate #5 [Preview]

The skeletons in Johnny Quick's closet are revealed — literally — in this preview of Crime Syndicate #5, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But wait! It's not what you think! Let him explain! Well, for that, you'll need the actual issue, but you can have a tease in the preview below.

CRIME SYNDICATE #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0521DC069

0521DC070 – CRIME SYNDICATE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch (CA) Howard Porter

The Crime Syndicate crosses the line for the last time…and Alexander Luthor demands justice! Earth-3's Luthor, Savanna, Venus, Power Tower, Red Hood, Lonar, and Thaal Sinestro band together to form the Legion of Justice and defend their world at all costs. Will the looming threat of the Legion stand in the way of Owlman, Superwoman, and Ultraman's quest for global takeover? It all builds to a cliffhanger that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Question of the month: Who is Luthor's secret weapon? Also, in this issue's backup, witness the origin story of Johnny Quick, illustrated by Bryan Hitch!

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $3.99