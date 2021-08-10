Skottie Young Takes I Hate Fairyland To Substack Comics

Skottie Young has updated his existing Substack subscribers to his latest publishing venture, joining the great and the good publishing comic books through the Substack subscription service, for $7 a month, $75 a year, or a $300 Boss Level which will include exclusive variant covers of his other work. As he says "This is no longer just a "Newsletter." It's a Creative Platform. A place to explore new ideas, stories, products to share with you instantly." And what do you get for your money?

We're offering Premium Subscriptions now! For Premiums Subscribers, I'll be giving away the digital collection of my daily sketches, DAILY GRIND Vol 1, with future volumes to be added each year! I'll dive in to the archives of some of my comic library, post them and give some "Directors" commentary along with them. It will be a full deep dive into the creation and process of I HATE FAIRYLAND, BULLY WARS, MIDDLEWEST, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK, and more. But best of all, I'll be launching brand new original content right here for Premium Subscribers. Yup, you read that right. You'll be the first to find out about and read brand new comics, illustrated prose, children's books, etc. delivered right to your email.

And that will include the return of I Hate Fairyland, his big hit from Image Comics. Not that it won't come out in print from Image, just that subscribers will get it digitally first. So what about the retailers?

Never fear! I've been making comics BOOKS for twenty years and that ain't gonna stop now! You better believe my comics will GO TO PRINT and are going to be all up in your stores! This will be a place for you and the readers to watch them come to life and take shape! In fact, BECAUSE OF THIS SPACE, I'll be able development much more creator owned content and bring them all to press!

He does also confirm that his Marvel work with Strange Academy, and the like will continue unabated.