Skybound to Launch New Creepshow Comic in September

Is any comic book license safe from the all-encompassing IP appetite of Robert Kirkman?! Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment will launch a new Creepshow comic book anthology in September, a comic based on the Shudder TV series based on the 1982 George Romero and Stephen King film inspired by the EC Horror Comics of the 1950s. Or, in other words, it's our favorite comic book industry mascot, the ouroboros, up to its old tricks again!

Creepshow, the comic, will be five-issue series with an all-star lineup of creators. From the press release:

What's that lurking in the dark? Who's that walking up behind you? And why does it sound like death is slowly creeping this way? Why, it's Creepshow! Each issue of the five-part anthology will feature different creative teams from the worlds of comics, film, television, and beyond. Every uniquely horrifying standalone story is guaranteed to SCARE YOU TO DEATH. The superstar creative roster behind Creepshow includes Chris Burnham (Die!Die!Die!), Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series), Steve Langford (Creepshow TV series), Josh Malerman (Creepshow TV series, Bird Box), David & Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets), Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine), John McCrea (Hitman), and Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman), with many more to be announced. Brian Witten is overseeing on behalf of Nictorero's Monster Agency Productions.

To commemorate this monumental event, representatives of Skybound, the Creepshow TV production, and Striker Entertainment, described as "a global licensing IP accelerator," gathered in a secluded spot in the woods to perform the unholy ritual of producing fawning press release quotes.

Said Skybound editor Jon Moisan:

Creepshow has consistently been one of the best things in horror for the last 40 years, and for Skybound to be able to carry on such a rich horror tradition is an absolute thrill. We knew a franchise this prolific would require the best talent in the industry, so we assembled a collection of creators that will do the Creepshow name proud. The stories they have planned are going to scare the absolute hell out of people.

And Creepshow TV director Greg Nicotero:

Growing up a fan of horror comics and Famous Monsters, I will never forget the thrill of seeing a new issue hit the stands…thumbing through the pages with the anticipation of diving into a dark twisted and outrageous world filled with ghouls, zombies and the classic come-uppence. I'm very proud to see Creepshow find its rightful place on comic book shelves everywhere!"

And Striker Entertainment president Russell Binder:

Skybound is simply the best in class when it comes to marrying beloved content with established and burgeoning talent. Stan Spry, Greg, and all of the producers including myself are ecstatic to have Skybound come on board to provide another engaging experience to fans of the Creepshow series.

Now that the dark pact has been sealed, Creepshow #1 is headed to comic book stores on Wednesday, September 21st with a cover by Chris Burnham, and surely more variants to come.

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Creepshow, shudder, skybound