Skybound X #1 Orders Already Over 50K, Is That Enough For Clementine?

It's been a big year for Skybound so far, with record-setting Kickstarter campaigns for Brandon Thomas, Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez and Deron Bennet's Excellence and J.L. Westover's Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure. They've also seen some huge success in comic shops, with Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead Deluxe selling out and returning with hot new printings and James Harren's Ultramega becoming one of the biggest original series launches in Skybound's history. And we warned you that Skybound X, the five-issue event series kicking off in July, was generating a lot of interest with readers and speculators who wanted all the first appearances in the series along with new The Walking Dead stories in the form of "Rick Grimes 2000."

Now I'm hearing that the Skybound X #1, powered by the first appearance of Clementine (star of Telltale's massive The Walking Dead video game series), already has orders over 50,000 units before it FOCs on Monday, June 14, which is especially impressive in a comics market usually resistant to anthologies. But some retailers and fans may be sleeping on the newly announced rare covers to Skybound X… though I have feeling that this article may drive a few more orders, especially of the covers featuring Clementine. Just how big will orders for Skybound X #1 go? I'm guessing we'll hear more in the coming weeks, especially as more mainstream fans realize one of the biggest video game and The Walking Dead characters is making her debut, which might prompt some of the same fan reaction we saw for Batman/Fortnite and accelerate Skybound's comics plans for the character. Skybound X #1 is in comics shops on Wednesday, the 7th of July, and has an FOC of Monday, the 14th of June.

