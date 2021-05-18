Skybound/Image Previews : Skybound X and Clementine's Comics Debut

Skybound Xpo last Friday teased Skybound/Image Comics' early look at the first comic book appearance of Clementine (the star of the bestselling video game series Telltale's The Walking Dead) and revealed jaw-dropping cover art from the hotly anticipated Skybound X weekly comic book event. Superstar creators including Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, Tillie Walden, Donny Cates, Joshua Williamson, Chip Zdarsky, James Harren, and Daniel Warren Johnson will contribute stories to this five issue limited series launching on Wednesday, July 7.

These freshly unveiled covers include the main cover to Skybound X #2 spotlighting "Rick Grimes 2000" by Cliff Rathburn; the main cover to Skybound X #4 by Charlie Adlard featuring the Rick Grimes vs Negan battle you never expected; and the Skybound X #5 variant by Chris Schweizer bringing fans a behind-the-scenes look at The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton!

If you want to know what to expect in Skybound's next ten years, it all starts here with a celebration of the past, present… and the FUTURE! Each issue features a chapter of "Rick Grimes 2000," the unforgettable story originally introduced in The Walking Dead #75, that reunites the Invincible team of Kirkman and Ottley! Plus, the first appearances of Everyday Hero Machine Boy, Sea Serpent's Heir and more in this celebration of hit series like Excellence, Manifest Destiny, Ultramega, Assassin Nation, and more!

Skybound X #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play on Wednesday, July 7, with subsequent issues releasing weekly: