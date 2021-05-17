Will JL Westover's Mr Lovenstein Be A Top 8 Webcomic Kickstarter?

We told you last month when Skybound oh-so-subtly launched a new Kickstarter campaign with webcomics star J.L. Westover for Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure, a collection of the popular series.

Now, as the campaign is about to come to a close at Noon PT, 3pm ET and 8pm BST on Wednesday, it's made history by breaking into the highly competitive top ten all-time webcomics Kickstarters with over $172,000 raised thus far. That's a huge increase from Westover's 2018 Kickstarter, which raised $44,175 for his Snollygoster game.

And what's atop those rankings as the most funded webcomic project of all time? It's Skybound's previous collaboration with Michelle Fus on Ava's Demon that raked in over $500,000.

With the announcement of another webcomics star joining Mr. Lovenstein – in this case LunarBaboon to write the introduction – it looks like the campaign is gearing up for a big final forty-eight hours with the introduction of new limited-edition tiers, one of which ("Collector's Fail") sold out nearly immediately and represent the rare opportunity to get a signature from Westover.

And, to be honest, if Westover continues these terrifying – albeit enjoyable as a viewer – "Death Nut" challenges to promote the book as a stretch goal reward for backers, he might need to take an extended break from signing books…or really doing much of anything. Someone get this man a glass of milk!

For a campaign that promised to #FailUp, it has certainly succeeded, but does Mr. Lovenstein have the momentum to further into the Top Ten and maybe even to the Top Eight, unseating Oglaf Book 3 by raising $231,000 in pledges?

It's a Win-Win (or is that Fail-Fail) for Mr. Lovenstein no matter what happens – either they fail to get beyond Top Ten (an accomplishment in itself) or they succeed in it, but fail to move past Top Eight of all time. And it's all in line with the project's theme of failure being a positive.

Maybe I should start promising failure a bit more often, too…