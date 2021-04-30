James Harren's Ultramega #3 Outsells Issue #2

It's been a big year for James Harren and Dave Stewart's Ultramega, the new series that launched in March from Sky

bound/Image to both massive critical acclaim and historic sales numbers. We even told you that the original art is selling out at levels unheard of for most indie comics, putting it squarely in the same category as major Marvel and DC IP.

Now I've learned that Ultramega #3 has encouraged an incredibly rare feat – outselling its previous issue.

With more copies sold of Ultramega #3 than issue #2 without any retailer variants or high ratio variant schemes, Ultramega joins a rare class of comics like Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead or Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' Die – both from Image – that saw sales increases as the series progressed. But unlike those series, each issue of Ultramega is $7.99, making it even more impressive – and rare – for this kind of sales growth.

That level of reader excitement also explains why Image/Skybound announced a third printing of Ultramega #1 and a second printing for Ultramega #2. As those new printings hope to fill reader demand, I'd expect quite a few speculators to be calling up their local comic shops about those rare 1:5 second printings variants.

The next big Skybound launch is The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #1, hitting stores in June from Assassin Nation's Kyle Starks and Crogan Adventures Chris Schweizer and Chicago's iconic Challengers Comics + Conversations comic shop has already deemed it "this year's best comic book series.". Will that be the next series to break sales records for Skybound?

Ultramega #3 hits the stands on Wednesday, the 19th of May…and we'll find out quickly if we're in for a new printing of this issue too. Odds are.