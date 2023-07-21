Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Abbott 1979, boom studios, Jo Mi-Gyeong, Maria Ingrande Mora, october 2023, Ollie Masters, Pierluigi Minotti, ranger academy, saladin ahmed, Sami Kivelä, Slow Burn, Solicits

Slow Burn, Ranger Academy & Abbott 1979 in Boom October 2023 Solicits

Slow Burn #1 by Ollie Masters and Pierluigi Minotti, Ranger Academy #1 by Maria Ingrande Mora and Jo Mi-Gyeong, and Abbott 1979 #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivelä launch from Boom Studios in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations.

SLOW BURN #1 (OF 5) CVR A TAYLOR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230009

AUG230010 – SLOW BURN #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR AZACETA – 4.99

AUG230011 – SLOW BURN #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TAYLOR – 4.99

AUG230012 – SLOW BURN #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CHIANG – 4.99

AUG230013 – SLOW BURN #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE AZACETA – 4.99

(W) Ollie Masters (A) Pierluigi Minotti (CA) Matt Taylor

Fleeing a botched robbery in New York City, a junkie, her dying partner, and a dementia-ridden old man pull into a coal mining ghost town in central Pennsylvania.

Obscured by the caustic mists spewed forth by the coal-seam fire from the 1960s-still burning-Trier is the perfect place to lay low, score a fix, and take a hostage… or is it?

Acclaimed crime writer Ollie Masters (Snow Blind, The Kitchen) and artist Pierluigi Minotti (Lost Falls) transport readers into a bleak, violent world, perfect for fans of Gideon Falls and Stray Bullets.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230015

AUG230016 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR B CHARACTER DESIGN VAR MI-GYEONG – 3.99

AUG230017 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR – 3.99

AUG230018 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG – 3.99

AUG230019 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV EJIKURE – 3.99

AUG230020 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV EJIKURE – 3.99

AUG230021 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MERCADO – 3.99

AUG230022 – RANGER ACADEMY #1 CVR H LCSD FOIL EJIKURE – 9.99

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

If you had a chance to join the Power Rangers, would you do it?

13-year-old Sage lives on an isolated lunar colony with her adoptive father, but her days on the farm will change forever when she comes across a wreckage with wounded passengers… people from an academy training to be something called… POWER RANGERS!

Fresh off their Free Comic Book Day preview, acclaimed YA author Maria Ingrande Mora (Fragile Remedy) and superstar artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve: Children of the Moon) introduce a bold new expansion of the Power Rangers Universe!

For the first time, discover the amazing school where Rangers are trained, and find out for yourself which Ranger color you would join!

Would you test your might as a Red Ranger, never surrender as a Black Ranger, inspire those around you as a Pink Ranger, show no fear as a Yellow Ranger, or prove that you're the smartest kid on the team as a Blue Ranger? Enroll today!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ABBOTT: 1979 #1 (OF 5) CVR A TENFOLD

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230035

AUG230036 – ABBOTT: 1979 #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR FLORENTINO – 4.99

AUG230037 – ABBOTT: 1979 #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTINO – 4.99

AUG230038 – ABBOTT: 1979 #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

AUG230039 – ABBOTT: 1979 #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE TENFOLD – 4.99

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivel? (CA) Taj Tenfold

On the eve of the 1980s and the Reagan Administration, Detroit is burdened with an oppressive darkness-both political and supernatural.

Dejected and tough tabloid reporter Elena Abbott, who previously defeated the occult forces responsible for her husband's death, must dig herself out from rock bottom if she's going to save Detroit from the Umbra, one last time…

As the trilogy's final chapter by Hugo Award-nominated novelist Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Black Bolt) and artist Sami Kivelä (Beautiful Canvas) opens, Elena will have to contend with the dark cloud hanging over Detroit… and over her personally.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230023

AUG230024 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND – 4.99

AUG230025 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C – 4.99

AUG230026 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS – 4.99

AUG230027 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR E 25 COPY INCV CLARKE – 4.99

AUG230028 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR F 50 COPY INCV IVAN (C – 4.99

AUG230029 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR G 75 COPY INCV INFANTE – 4.99

AUG230030 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR H FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

AUG230031 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MONTES (C – 4.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

The third chapter of the groundbreaking DARKEST HOUR event continues as the number of corrupted Rangers pouring through the Master Arch becomes overwhelming. But this time they're taking captives!

As Trini seeks answers from the only beings who may be able to provide them, a powerful Pink Ranger flexes her powers to help Kimberly… but will it be enough as Dark Specter's infectious corruption spreads out of control across time and space?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RECHARGED TP VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230032

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

Mistress Vile and Dark Specter are on a mission…to invade our world!

While Lord Zedd develops unexpected powers, Grace's second-in-command keeps a past plan alive, a plan which may provide a cutting edge in the battle with Dark Specter- or prove to be the Rangers' undoing.

Meanwhile, Mistress Vile finds the ultimate use for the Vessel, whose identity is finally revealed! In the emotional chain of events that follow, The Vessel themself will have to contend with where their allegiance will lie. In either case… who will stop Mistress Vile and Dark Specter?

Melissa Flores (The Lucky Dead), Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly), Marco Renna (Rogue Sun) and Ra l Angulo (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) bring Dark Specter's secrets to light in this bold new era!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #107-110.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BRZRKR PEN & INK #1 CVR A GARNEY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230042

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

For those that couldn't get enough of Keanu Reeves' record-obliterating jump into the comics world, BRZRKR returns in a new format while fans eagerly await the Netflix feature film, the Netflix anime series, the novel, and more comic books!

In addition to enjoying the brutality in the refreshingly bleak black and white of BOOM! Studios' Pen & Ink line, series artist Ron Garney brings some method to the mayhem with brand new exclusive commentary!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.99

BRZRKR PEN & INK #1 CVR B SPOT UV VAR GARNEY (MR)

BRZRKR PEN & INK #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR)

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230047

AUG230048 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR B CAMUNCOLI – 3.99

AUG230049 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAM – 3.99

AUG230050 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR D 50 COPY INCV RAH – 3.99

AUG230051 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

AUG230052 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica must finally face the deadly doppelganger-the Duplicitype-but can she survive in the end?

And with everyone in the town of Tribulation at Cutter's mercy, who will pay the ultimate price?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN DUPLICITYPE BASEBALL CAP (

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230053

(A) Werther Dell'Edera

Represent the iconic House of Slaughter with this ultra premium black baseball cap, featuring a Previews exclusive white-on-black "Order of St. George" logo on the front!

One-size-fits-all.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 34.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230054

AUG230055 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

AUG230056 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR C SPOT UV VAR ALLEN – 5.99

AUG230057 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR D 15 COPY INCV RODRIGUEZ – 3.99

AUG230058 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR E 25 COPY INCV FRANY – 3.99

AUG230059 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR F 50 COPY INCV FRANY – 3.99

AUG230060 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 CVR G UNLOCKABLE DELL`EDERA – 3.99

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Javier Rodriguez

In the depths of routine, Paris and Tybalt fear that Bait may be losing his edge, and warn that

failure could lead to his loyalty facing scrutiny, all while a new look at Bait's dysfunctional family-The White Masks-comes to light as he drifts into memories of his origins.

As Bait wrestles with the current situation, it also becomes clear that something is shockingly wrong with Nannette…

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RARE FLAVOURS #2 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230061

AUG230062 – RARE FLAVOURS #2 (OF 6) CVR B VAR ALBUQUERQUE – 4.99

AUG230063 – RARE FLAVOURS #2 (OF 6) CVR C 15 COPY INCV RK – 4.99

AUG230064 – RARE FLAVOURS #2 (OF 6) CVR D UNLOCKABLE ANDRADE – 4.99

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

The next masterpiece from Ram V and Filipe Andrade (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) continues as Rubin and Mo journey deep into the scorching Rajasthan desert in search of a mythical pepper, but supernatural detectives Dilshan & Dilkush are hot on their trail!

Meanwhile, their driver, Manish, takes them on a historical journey concerning those who ferry the peppers through the fiery landscape.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GRIM #14 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230065

AUG230066 – GRIM #14 CVR B REAPER VAR ORZU – 3.99

AUG230067 – GRIM #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ORZU – 3.99

AUG230068 – GRIM #14 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRANY – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

THE END is in sight, and Jessica will have to confront it, the one who destroyed her father, along with any chance of knowing him.

New revelations also come to light about Lilah and her unique relationship with Death, and Jess will have to make some painful compromises concerning Adira if everything is to be set right.

But, if Adira fails, will the reapers stay on her side, or turn against her…?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIM BASEBALL CAP

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230069

(A) Flaviano

Own a piece of the afterlife with this official Grim baseball cap, featuring an iconic design inspired by the comic and premium materials.

One-size-fits-all.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SEASONS HAVE TEETH TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230070

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) David Mack

In a drab, colorless world, the seasons bring change… and also destruction.

Andrew, a retired conflict photographer, lives deep in regret after an unthinkable tragedy, but when the seasons arrive-each one a god-like creature-everything transforms.

As he risks everything to track down Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, can the perfect picture of each be enough to find redemption… and ultimately bring color back to his world?

Dan Watters of Sword of Azrael and Home Sick Pilots writing acclaim is joined by artist Sebastián Cabrol (Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts, Maestro: World War M) for this down to earth yet supernaturally apocalyptic tale.

Collects The Seasons Have Teeth #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 17.99

NEIGHBORS TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230071

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Miguel Mercado

The neighbors are anything but what they seem…

When Janet and Oliver Gowdie move to a quaint mountain town, their teenage daughter Casey and two-year-old Isobel become part of a horrific chain of events that will forever change their family . . . It's impossible to know who to trust or who is still human.

Casey's behavior is increasingly unpredictable. Janet is more distant. Isobel is happy-go-lucky and seems to enjoy the attention poured onto her by Agnes. And Oliver? He's out to uncover whatever malevolent forces seems to have taken root under and inside his home.

Steeped in Celtic, Irish and English folklore, Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw) joins artist Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter), and colorist Alessandro Santoro (Bloom) to tread new ground in changeling horror. A tale perfect for fans of Eat the Rich and The Nice House on the Lake!

Collects The Neighbors #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CODA #2 (OF 5) CVR A BERGARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230073

AUG230074 – CODA #2 (OF 5) CVR B VAR MALAVIA – 4.99

AUG230075 – CODA #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

AUG230076 – CODA #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV HARREN – 4.99

AUG230077 – CODA #2 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR BERGARA – 4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

Hum and the Sprigganist come into conflict as an unexpected death leads not to a doomed movement… but new, twisted promises of paradise….

Meanwhile, Serka and the Gnomads track the evil to a familiar source, and follow the breadcrumbs of a madman who stole half the population, all leading to a reunion many of our heroes might find less than satisfying…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR A SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230078

AUG230079 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR B MORAZZO – 4.99

AUG230080 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIMMOND – 4.99

AUG230081 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV AZATECA – 4.99

AUG230082 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE MORAZZO – 4.99

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Martin Simmonds

The bizarre, true history of Gorman Ranch continues as Tom and Ellen witness things they can't explain, and are desperate to find answers as they have no choice but to stay and try to make farm life work.

Between a series of grisly and mysterious mutilations, unexplainable odors, and esoteric orbs, Tom and Ellen push through the terror to get to the bottom of things, but more than the cows are in danger…

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MECH CADETS #3 (OF 6) CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230083

AUG230084 – MECH CADETS #3 (OF 6) CVR B VAR LIEW – 4.99

AUG230085 – MECH CADETS #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LIEW – 4.99

AUG230086 – MECH CADETS #3 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO – 4.99

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A / CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

The cadets and robos are stuck in quarantine-desperate to find any and all information about the alien threat-and eager to get back into the fight while economic tensions on Earth rise.

Meanwhile, Frank urges Olivia to breach protocol and rescue his cousin Franklin; will she cave to the pressure of someone she has more in common with than expected, or stick to playing by the rules?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ALICE NEVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230087

AUG230088 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR B VAR ORZU (MR) – 4.99

AUG230089 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN (MR) – 4.99

AUG230090 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

AUG230091 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR) – 4.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

While the White Rabbit may be perpetually late for a very important date, he can't run from Alice forever, or keep hiding the secrets behind why he's always in a hurry.

Meanwhile, Alice may have some help in returning from Wonderland, but just like the twists and turns and dead ends of a maze… will it ever be something she can ever emerge from?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 (OF 6) CVR A RANDOLPH

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230092

AUG230093 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 (OF 6) CVR B VAR FRANY – 4.99

AUG230094 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY – 4.99

AUG230095 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ALLEN – 4.99

AUG230096 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 (OF 6) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

AUG230097 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE RANDOLPH – 4.99

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

After Layla's supernatural showdown with Rome, someone follows Davi to Diane's apartment…

And after a series of unexpected connections and encounters, a necklace with special qualities comes into play-something that's key to all the events surrounding Layla and why she's hunted…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WILDS END #5 (OF 6) CVR A CULBARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230098

AUG230099 – WILDS END #5 (OF 6) CVR B HOMAGE VAR WYATT – 4.99

AUG230100 – WILDS END #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CULBARD – 4.99

AUG230101 – WILDS END #5 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV EJIKURE – 4.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

The crew of The Merry Beet finally have some real firepower on their side-something that can really turn the tide of the invasion!

But getting help from a reclusive ally in town will be tough with the alien lamp posts always watching…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR A WADA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230102

AUG230103 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR B GODBEY (MR) – 4.99

AUG230104 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR C FOIL VAR PAQUETTE – 6.99

AUG230105 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WADA – 4.99

AUG230106 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GODB – 4.99

AUG230107 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR F 75 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

AUG230108 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #10 CVR G 100 COPY INCV (MR – 4.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Leila Del Duca, Nick Dragotta (CA) Kevin Wada

In the final issue of THE RISE AND FALL OF GOLGONOOZA, Maceo and Mezzy inflict emotional damage on each other in ways even the wasteland couldn't dream of, and the threads of their relationship continue to tear.

The community is dissolving and breaking, just like Maceo's machines, and he and Mezzy are poised to be the final remaining members. If it comes to that, can they salvage what's there, or will they even want to cross the chasm between them?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230109

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MURAKAMI(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

With Lucas and Harmony having parted ways, Shane continues enacting his sinister plan, with Harmony in his sights.

Meanwhile, while Harmony finds herself invited into the home of another who can see ghosts manifest, she encounters yet another ghost story, and her views on family take on an entirely new light.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR B VAR FRANQUIZ

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANQUIZ

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CORONA

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR E 50 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE

GHOSTLORE #5 (OF 12) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MURAKAMI

DAMN THEM ALL #9 CVR A ADLARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230115

AUG230116 – DAMN THEM ALL #9 CVR B VAR RICCARDI – 3.99

AUG230117 – DAMN THEM ALL #9 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD – 3.99

AUG230118 – DAMN THEM ALL #9 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

AUG230119 – DAMN THEM ALL #9 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR RICCARDI – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

For the first time since his explosive disappearance, Ellie confronts her ex Cillian, but she receives a proposal that she never expected!

Meanwhile, Dora continues her search for memories lost during the heist on Theo's base, but the answers she's looking for hide in an unlikely place…

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #6 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230120

AUG230121 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #6 (OF 12) CVR B VILCHEZ – 4.99

AUG230122 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #6 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

AUG230123 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #6 (OF 12) CVR D 15 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

As the second story arc of the record breaking Kickstarter phenomenon continues, superstar writer Andy Diggle (The Losers, Green Arrow: Year One) and artist Francesco Pisa(Stable) enmesh murder mystery and thriller!

In an effort to gather more intel on the Laconia gate and the Transport Union, Dhillon sends his compromised agents on a suicide run…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EXPANSE DRAGON TOOTH TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230124

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

Picking up after the final season of the acclaimed and beloved The Expanse show and filling in the missing years between The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising, the hidden stories of your favorite Expanse characters are revealed for the first time!

Everything comes together, tying the threads of the show and answering lingering questions that will bring readers and viewers alike far beyond the stellar horizon.

In the first of a trilogy of graphic novels, superstar comics writer Andy Diggle (Green Lanterns, James Bond) and artist Rubine (Voltron: Legendary Defender) broaden The Expanse in ways that will change how fans view the entire series forever!

Collects The Expanse: Dragon Tooth issues #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 17.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230125

AUG230126 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #3 (OF 5) CVR B VILCHEZ – 4.99

AUG230127 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INC – 4.99

AUG230128 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Nicola Izzo, Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito

Thess feels betrayed when she discovers the truth of the mission she's been sent on, and blows off some steam in unwise ways, revealing more than she probably should have about herself.

But the gang and Anya have some information for Thess as well-things that will shed new light on Cora's path.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) TP VOL 04

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230140

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Kath Lobo, Roberta Ingranata (CA) Skylar Patridge

Amongst strained relationships, Buffy is determined to take back her identity as The Slayer! Meanwhile Xander, Faith, and Spike contend with their identities, and their future roles in the Scooby Gang.

The pain of the past weighs on Willow, but she's determined to use her magic for the good, but it will take someone special to help the volatile witch, and Willow has no idea what she's in store for…

Her magic is out of control despite her good intentions, and it'll take a professional to repair her connection to her power.

Sarah Gailey (Know Your Station), Kath Lobo (Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker), Valentina Pinto (Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales), and Ed Dukeshire (The Jotunn War) close the coffin on Willow's journey through the realms of vampire slaying and magic!

Collects The Vampire Slayer #13-16.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 16.99

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #2 (OF 6) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230144

AUG230145 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #2 (OF 6) CVR B FLORENTINO – 4.99

AUG230146 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CVR FLORE – 4.99

AUG230147 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #2 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FRANCAVIL – 4.99

AUG230148 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #2 (OF 6) CVR E 40 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Francesco Francavilla

With an assassination attempt pushing the feds to extreme measures, the Serenity crew is in dire straits!

Burdened by an unbelievably high bounty, Kaylee and the crew do their best to hide… but the feds are always one step ahead…

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #10 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230149

AUG230150 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #10 (OF 12) CVR B VAR MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

AUG230151 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #10 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

As deadly villains of destiny are born, schemes of destruction and death coexist with marriage proposals and further political tension.

But when a terrorist attack threatens the procession, Leto and others are in grave danger, and not all will make it out alive…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JIM HENSON DARK CRYSTAL AGE OF RESISTANCE COMP COLL HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230152

(W) Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Nicole Andelfinger, Adam Cesare, Matthew Erman (A) Matias Basla, Esdras Cristobal, French Carlomagno, Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Mona Finden

Journey back to Thra in three standalone stories that chart the origins of fan-favorite characters from the Emmy® Award-winning Netflix show Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance!

Discover each adventure, including a Stonewood warrior on a quest to save his clan, an unlikely Podling Paladin apprenticing with a chivalrous but mysterious bard on his first adventure, and finally, All-Maudra Mayrin grapples with her place as the leader of all Gelfling, as the seeds of rebellion begin to sprout…

Based on stories by the Netflix series screenwriters Will Matthews & Jeffery Addiss (The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim), comic scribes Nicole Andelfinger (An Ember In The Ashes graphic novels), Adam Cesare (Clown in a Cornfield), and Matthew Erman (Good Luck) team with artists Matias Basla (Sparrowhawk), Esdras Cristobal (Rugrats: R is for Reptar), French Carlomagno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Beastlands) for an official prequel to Netflix's Emmy® Award-winning series, collected in a single premium hardcover for the first time!

Collects The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #1-12.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 75

GIANT DAYS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 05

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG230156

(W) John Allison (A) Julia Madrigal (A / CA) Max Sarin

The end of the second year of university is right around the corner for best friends Daisy, Esther, and Susan at Sheffield University. Their glory days of living together are coming to an end, though, as McGraw and Susan plan to move into their own flat, and Daisy's going against her sensible nature to live in a party warehouse with her tempestuous girlfriend, Ingrid.

Adrift on her own, Esther's stuck scrambling for somewhere to call her own, as the options dwindle down to nothing. At least the others are all squared away, until disaster strikes twice, leaving Ed with broken bones and a bruised ego, and Daisy with a broken heart…

The Giant Days Library Edition Volume 5, written by John Allison (Wicked Things, Steeple) and illustrated by Max Sarin (Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang! Kill Tour), Liz Fleming (Steven Universe), and Julia Madrigal (Lumberjanes) collects the next eight issues of the Eisner Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series, along with the 2017 holiday special, all in a deluxe hardcover.

Collects Giant Days #33-40.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 29.99

