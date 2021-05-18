Snake Eyes Trademark/Copyright Missing From Batman/Fortnite #3?

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 is out today, with its grappling digital code and more. Now, the last two issues of the Rorschach DC Comics title feature a note in the copyright indicia that the appearance of Frank Miller is with his permission and he retains his own likeness rights. As one would. Lawyers will have had to sit round virtual tables to sign that off. Which makes the appearance of the GI Joe character Snake Eyes in today's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 comic book even more curious. The announcement (first seen on Bleeding Cool) was a surprise to all, and the comic book published today sees the Acquisition department of Fortnite bring in Snake Eyes as an opponent for Batman, to slow down his attempts to escape the island.

Except – there is no copyright or trademark notice in the comic to cover the appearance of the GI Joe character owned by Hasbro. It's not on the cover and it's not on the credits.

It's not on the Item Code page with the llama sticker.

And then, surprisingly, it's not on the indicia. Just trademarks for DC Comics and Epic Games. No mention of Snake Eyes, GI Joe or Hasbro.

Isn't that curious? Snake Eyes comic book published by IDW is quite explicit on this point.

Did someone err?

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #3 (OF 6) CVR A MIKEL JANÌN

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman vs Snake Eyes. That's it. That's the solicit. You heard us, BATMAN VERSUS SNAKE EYES! Yes, THAT Snake Eyes! Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe's unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape? Will Batman remember he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all while trying to get back to Gotham City? And what the heck is Harley Quinn doing here?! Oh, and in case we forgot to mention it: Batman. Fighting. Snake Eyes. Do not miss it! Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character. Retail: $4.99

