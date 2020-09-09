Snyder and Daniel Invite Readers To Die Horrific Deaths In Nocterra

Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel's Kickstarter campaign for the Nocterra Collector's Deluxe Edition is offering a new backer's incentive to be drawn into an issue in the first series arc, with a speaking role and a tragic and horrific on-page death. I can recommend the experience myself personally after being through the same thing in the IDW series CSI: Dying In The Gutters. Backers at this tier will also receive the page of original art of that scene by Tony S. Daniel – I have my own comic book on-page death scene on the wall and the kids love it. The first slots went fast, but there are new slots to be drawn into upcoming issues of the series.

"We were surprised by how quickly the tier offering fans a chance to be drawn into issue one disappeared," said Tony S Daniel. "And since this is a horror comic, we thought it would be great to bring our fans in on all the gruesome action."

In addition, the creators announced a new stretch goal of $200K, which will unlock Gilded Edges for the book and a free Nocterra print by Jorge Jimenez for all backers of the physical book.

The new tiers are as follows:

$1000: Get Drawn Into NOCTERRA . Get yourself or a loved one immortalized in an issue of NOCTERRA, ranging from #2 through #6. You must provide adequate photo reference. Where and how the person appears will be at Tony's sole discretion. You will receive a high quality scan of the art to print and frame at your own leisure, all three prints (by Jock, Francis Manapul, and BossLogic), plus a softcover! NOTE: you will NOT appear in NOCTERRA #1: Collector's Edition. You will only appear in one of the issues between #2 through #6 which will be put out by Image next year and you will have to buy that copy separately on your own.

. Get yourself or a loved one immortalized in an issue of NOCTERRA, ranging from #2 through #6. You must provide adequate photo reference. Where and how the person appears will be at Tony's sole discretion. You will receive a high quality scan of the art to print and frame at your own leisure, all three prints (by Jock, Francis Manapul, and BossLogic), plus a softcover! NOTE: you will NOT appear in NOCTERRA #1: Collector's Edition. You will only appear in one of the issues between #2 through #6 which will be put out by Image next year and you will have to buy that copy separately on your own. $5000: Redshirt Speaking Role + Original Page You or a loved one will have a speaking cameo in an issue of NOCTERRA, ranging from #2 through #6, followed by a grisly death. You must provide adequate photo reference. Where and how the person appears and dies will be at Tony's sole discretion. You will receive the original page on which you appear, all three prints (by Jock, Francis Manapul, and BossLogic), plus a softcover! NOTE: you will NOT appear in NOCTERRA COLLECTOR'S EDITION. You will only appear in one of the issues between #2 through #6 which will be put out by Image next year and you will have to buy that copy separately on your own.

Here's what the comic is about…

In NOCTERRA, you can still feel the sun's warmth – it must be there – but for some reason, light no longer reaches the earth. There's only darkness. But this new darkness, there's something strange about it, something terrifying. Because anything – or anyone – that stays in it too long starts to change… NOCTERRA takes place ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous "shades." Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled "ferryman" who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen-wheeler. When an old man promising sanctuary offers Val a job to drive him and his granddaughter up through the Rocky Mountains, she takes it, hoping there might be some truth to his claim. What she finds in the end, though, is something much more horrifying than any shade…

Starting at 72 pages, Nocterra Collector's Deluxe Edition will have Scott Snyder's script displayed alongside Tony S. Daniel's linework and released to backers ahead of Image Comics' release of issue #1 this winter and will mark the first time that one of Snyder's scripts has been published in its entirety.

"We really want to keep surprising fans, both throughout the campaign and when they read the comic," said Snyder. "And we still have some big surprises left!"