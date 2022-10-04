Snyder & Francavilla's Night Of The Ghoul Out Tomorrow, Gets Film Deal

Tomorrow sees the print release of Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla's Night Of The Ghoul #1 from Dark Horse Comics after previously being released digitally by Amazon's ComiXology Originals. And on the night of its release, Deadline gets the scoop that 20th Century Studios has beaten off other studios and streaming serviced to the movie rights, and that Night Of The Ghoul will be directed by Rob Savage, with 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen producing, who all previously worked at 20th Century Studios on The Boogeyman adaptation of the Stephen King. And that Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla will be executive producers.

And the timing has been well chosen for print release, to help sales. A $4.99 comic, there has been a slight uptick on eBay already on preorders jumping to $5.47, with the 1:25 variant getting $15 sales, with almost as much for the 1:10 variant, and with people asking, but not yet getting, $150 for the 1:100 variant. Might there be a run on the Night Of The Ghoul #1 come the morning as a result? And how much will the 1:200, 1:500 and 1:1000 variants go for?

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG220368

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

Shot in 1936, Night of the Ghoul by writer/director T.F. Merritt was meant to sit beside Frankenstein and Dracula as an instant classic . . . But the legendary film never made it to the silver screen. Just before editing was finished, a mysterious studio fire destroyed the footage and killed the cast and crew celebrating at the wrap party. Forest Inman is a horror film obsessive who digitizes old films for the famed Aurora movie studio. When Forest stumbles across a seemingly forgotten canister of footage, he just might have discovered the remnants of the lost classic Night of the Ghoul. This discovery sends Forest on a dark odyssey, where he's warned by a mysterious old man that the film's ghoul is far more than a work of fiction: it's a very real monster who plans to kill him.In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $4.99