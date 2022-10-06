SocialMedia Goes Big For Tate Brombal & Nick Robles Behold, Behemoth

Following on the heels of much-talked-about (and sold-out) launch of Christopher Cantwell and German Garcia's Briar last week, Boom Studios is back with another creator-owned launch that they want to be the buzz book of New York Comic-Con week – Behold, Behemoth.

Like Briar ahead of it, Behold, Behemoth has been sent out to the comics community to get PR-friendly quotes ahead of its Final Order Cutoff date next Monday, October 10th. This bodes well for the first creator-owned series from Eisner Award-nominee Tate Brombal, who co-wrote the top-selling comic of 2021, and Marvel and DC cover artist Nick Robles.

Praise is rolling fast and furious from high profile creators including writers like Ms. Marvel co-creator G. Willow Wilson…

That Texas Blood scribe Chris Condon …

— Chris Condon @ NYCC Table E38 (@ChristophCondon) October 3, 2022

…and the current king of horror comics James Tynion IV…

My pals and Tiny Onion stalwarts, Tate Brombal and Nick Robles have a new series out from BOOM! Studios in November called BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH. It's a really wonderful first issue, packed with mystery, phenomenal characters and beautiful artwork. The first issue FOCs on Monday, October 10th, so let your local comic shop know that you want to add it to your pull lists today!

Tynion's artist on The Nice House On The Lake, Alvaro Martinez Bueno…

— Alvaro Martínez Bueno 🔜 NYCC BOOTH C24 (@AMartinezBueno) October 3, 2022

along with Behold, Behemoth variant cover artist Jeff Lemire's partner on The Bone Orchard Mythos, Andrea Sorrentino…

last day to preorder the awesome Behold, Behemoth! #1 by @TateBrombal and @ArtofNickRobles is TODAY!

Believe me if i tell you don't want to miss this one!

— Andrea Sorrentino (@And_Sorrentino) October 3, 2022

Brombal's own collaborator on the Eisner Award-nominated Barbalien: Red Planet Gabriel Walta…

…and fellow Eisner Award-nominee Marguerite Savage…

Look at this amazing series coming Nov22 by this killer team!!!

Script by @TateBrombal

Art (Colours and all!) by Nick Robles @ArtofNickRobles

Letters by Deron Bennett at AndWorld Design by @andworlddesign

— Marguerite Sauvage (@S_Marguerite) October 3, 2022

And like their other creator-owned series like Briar, Grim, Alice Ever After, Stuff of Nightmares, and the upcoming Damn Them All, Boom has revealed a brand new variant cover just ahead of FOC. This time by Wonder Woman and DC mainstay Yanick Paquette.

Will the shiny new cover and creator chatter lead to another Boom Bump at FOC on Monday? As I understand it, the initial orders are already quite strong, but if other retailers react the same way as Big Bang Comics…

….we could see those jump quite a bit this week.

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR A ROBLES

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220355

(W) Tate Brombal (A/CA) Nick Robles

House of Slaughter's Tate Brombal brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours). Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death… His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker. But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson. The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…In Shops: Nov 02, 2022 SRP: $4.99