Someone's Gonna Touch That Crystal in Mighty Morphin #8 [Preview]

Good news, Powerbronies! Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will release Mighty Morphin #8 in stores on Wednesday, and we've got a preview of the issue now. The proverbial s*** has already hit the proverbial fan in the present, but in the past, things are only just about to go wrong. You know the one way to guarantee someone touches your all-powerful magic crystal is to tell everyone that touching the all-powerful magic crystal is forbidden. That's just basic psychology right there. But alas…

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211192

APR211193 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99

APR211194 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

* Will the Power Rangers be able to save Angel Grove from Lord Zedd and his Putty Primes?

* With Tommy's life on the line, the rest of the team will have to rely on new allies with their own agenda.

* Meanwhile, past and present collide as another player finally reveals themselves and makes their move…

In Shops: 6/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

