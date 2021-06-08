Someone's Gonna Touch That Crystal in Mighty Morphin #8 [Preview]

Good news, Powerbronies! Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will release Mighty Morphin #8 in stores on Wednesday, and we've got a preview of the issue now. The proverbial s*** has already hit the proverbial fan in the present, but in the past, things are only just about to go wrong. You know the one way to guarantee someone touches your all-powerful magic crystal is to tell everyone that touching the all-powerful magic crystal is forbidden. That's just basic psychology right there. But alas…
MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR A LEE
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211192
APR211193 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99
APR211194 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee
* Will the Power Rangers be able to save Angel Grove from Lord Zedd and his Putty Primes?
* With Tommy's life on the line, the rest of the team will have to rely on new allies with their own agenda.
* Meanwhile, past and present collide as another player finally reveals themselves and makes their move…
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211192 MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR A LEE, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.