Grim #3's Surprise Sales Jump As #1 Goes To Fourth Printing

The second issue of Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim landed in comic shops last week and added fuel to the already red hot creator-owned series. In an incredibly rare turn of events, retailer orders for Grim #3, which were finalized this past Monday night, came in higher than the previous issue.

Comic sales tend to follow a predictable pattern. The first issue gets the highest orders as retailers try to gauge demand in their stores and customers sample new series. There's typically a big drop on issue #2 followed by steady attrition as retailers finetune their orders and often readers lose interest or move to trades. Notable exceptions to this include The Walking Dead, Saga, and Something Is Killing The Children and even those saw single issue increases tied to the release of the first collection which creates a natural opportunity to onboard new readers. With an over 12% increase in orders from issue #2, and a 35% jump from initial orders to FOC, Grim is joining this rare club rather early.

And I'm hearing the drop from issue #1 to #2 was well below the industry average, meaning Grim is quickly heading back up toward the orders it received on issue #1… which Bleeding Cool was the first to report was publisher Boom Studios' highest ordered creator-owned series of 2022.

As I understand it, issue #2 also sold out the week of release, so expect a second printing announcement any day now. The second printing of issue #1 is already selling for $25 to $30, if you can find a copy to buy that is. And the third printing of issue #1, which was released the same day, is also already sold out and the fourth printing will be up for FOC this coming Monday. When those announcements are official, remember you read it here first.

The series has already been confirmed as an ongoing series and like fellow Boom sales juggernaut, Something Is Killing The Children, will take a short two month break between issue #5 in September and issue #6 in December.

GRIM #2 is out today! And since I've had a lot of questions about the longevity of the series, it seems like a good time to say that GRIM will be continuing past issue 5. We have tons of stories to tell in this universe. Thank you for all the support! 💀 pic.twitter.com/O4Bae2RO9V — Stephanie Phillips (@Steph_Smash) June 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And since I'm hearing that issue #3 has some additional major reveals about the nature of the Grim universe (and perhaps a first appearance or two), I'm going to go ahead and make the relatively safe prediction that issue #3 will also sell out and go to a second printing.

In the meantime, you may want to get your preorder in for Grim #1 fourth printing today. That sort of thing seems to have worked out well for fans who picked up the fourth printing of Something Is Killing The Children #1.