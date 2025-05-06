Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog #78 Preview: Restoration HQ Hits Rock Bottom

Amy, Tails, and Blaze assess the damage after Restoration HQ's collapse in Sonic The Hedgehog #78, in stores Wednesday from IDW Publishing. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Sonic The Hedgehog #78 hits stores Wednesday, featuring the aftermath of Restoration HQ's collapse

Amy, Tails, and Blaze assess the damage while Surge and Kit's arrival threatens to worsen the situation

Part 3 of "Scattered Pieces" arc explores if Clutch's scheme destroyed the world's last beacon of hope

"Scattered Pieces" Part Three!Amy, Tails, and Blaze set out to assess the fallout from the collapse of Restoration HQ. Did the goodwill network endure? Or did Clutch's grand scheme ultimately destroy the last beacon of hope left in the world? More importantly, will Surge and Kit's arrival make things even worse?!

Sonic The Hedgehog #78

by Ian Flynn & Aaron Hammerstrom, cover by Mauro Fonseca

"Scattered Pieces" Part Three!Amy, Tails, and Blaze set out to assess the fallout from the collapse of Restoration HQ. Did the goodwill network endure? Or did Clutch's grand scheme ultimately destroy the last beacon of hope left in the world? More importantly, will Surge and Kit's arrival make things even worse?!

IDW Publishing

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale May 07, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771401521807811

Age 9-12 years

$3.99

Variants:

82771401521807821 – Sonic the Hedgehog #78 Variant B (Dobbins) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

82771401521807831 – Sonic the Hedgehog #78 Variant RI (10) (Fourdraine) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

