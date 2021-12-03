Soul Plumber #3 Preview: Edgar Wiggins is in Big Trouble

DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC129

0921DC130 – DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #3 (OF 6) CVR B KYLE HOTZ CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel (A/CA) John McCrea

Blorp, a strange creature with an unsettling affinity for the human race, has been unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now, doing its best to fit in amongst mankind—by assembling a human body for itself—this invader from beyond the veil has one mission…but what is it? And how can Edgar and his noseless pal Elk put a stop to it?

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

