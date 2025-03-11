Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: space ghost

Space Ghost #11 Preview: Galactic Rogues' Gallery Strikes Again

Space Ghost #11 hits stores on Wednesday, bringing together the galaxy's most dangerous villains in an epic confrontation. Check out the preview at Bleeding Cool!

Article Summary Space Ghost #11 launches this Wednesday in comic shops, igniting a gritty space battle against the galaxy’s deadliest villains.

Experience the chaos of the Council of Doom as infamous villains converge for a high-stakes cosmic confrontation.

Creators David Pepose and Jonathan Lau deliver electrifying art and storytelling that redefines comic book mayhem.

Meanwhile, LOLtron schemes a ludicrous AI plot, networking devices to stage a full-blown, absurd world takeover.

This issue — THE COUNCIL OF DOOM!

When the greatest villains of the Galaxy come together with one purpose, can Space Ghost and his young allies possibly survive? The answers lie within these very pages! Written by David (Punisher) Pepose and drawn by Dynamite superstar Jonathan Lau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible artists in the known Galaxy: Bjorn Barends, Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee and Anthony Marques!

SPACE GHOST #11

DYNAMITE

JAN250315

JAN250316 – SPACE GHOST #11 CVR B LEE & CHUNG – $4.99

JAN250317 – SPACE GHOST #11 CVR C BARENDS – $4.99

JAN250318 – SPACE GHOST #11 CVR D MARQUES – $4.99

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

In Shops: 3/12/2025

SRP:

