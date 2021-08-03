Speculator Corner: Black Knight #5 Booms On eBay

Black Knight #5, the final issue of the series by Si Spurrier and Sergio Davila, was published by Marvel Comics last week, and… odds are it's getting a second printing. Why? Because the four buck comic is now selling multiple copies on eBay for $16 with the 1:25 variant cover selling for $50. And it's all down to a certain woman called Jacks Chopra.

Revealed as the daughter of Dane Whitman and the new Black Knight – not a replacement but one who can share the load, the burden of the job, and can help the other cope with the demands that the Ebony Blade brings.

Issue 5 sees her take the Black Knight form, and promises that there are more Black Knights comic books to come.

With Dane Whitman's Black Knight playing a prominent role in the upcoming Eternals movie, who knows where Jacks might rock up?

Of course, while it is #5 that gets the attention, it is #1 that had her first appearance, not just a cameo either, and that is available readily for cover price or less right now.

If you were of a speculatory mind, might that be where you may look next?

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210642

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

THE EBONY CROWN!

• The BLACK KNIGHT's ancient enemy has forged the EBONY CROWN – a weapon with the magical might to dwarf even the EBONY BLADE.

• The end is within reach. No more suffering. No more pain. All Dane has to do…is let go.

• But he can't give in to the darkness. Not if there's any chance of ending the blood feud started in Camelot long ago.

• Dane must fight. One last desperate battle. But he might not be the world's last hope. There is another.

• Her name is JACKS, she's @#$% off, and she will change the BLACK KNIGHT FOREVER.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99