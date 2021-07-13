Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites

Yesterday, AWA announced that Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill and Priscilla Petraites would be adapted as a movie by Top Gun: Maverick's director Joseph Kosinski for Warners. And yesterday eBay noticed, with copies of Chariot #1, published in March this year, jumping from selling for cents to selling for high numbers. A CGC 9.8 slabbed version of the retailer exclusive Sad Lemon Comics John Gallagher virgin variant sold for $95 on eBay. The non-virgin version has sold for $75. An unslabbed copy of the Elias exclusive retailer variant for Slab City Comics sold for $55. While the standard cover, unslabbed, got a cool $35, and the Mike Deodato variant sold for $20. While copies of Chariot #2 have been selling for $10 each. Chariot #5 will be published at the end of the month.
Chariot will be adapted by Julian Meiojas (Jack RyanThe Flash) with Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) directing. 21 Laps' Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing with Kosinski and with AWA's Zack Studin executive producing. Kevin McCormick & Rebecca Cho will oversee for Warner Brothers.

CHARIOT #1 CVR A DEKAL
ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC
JAN211212
(W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal
The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a supercharged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.In Shops: Mar 03, 2021
SRP: $3.99

CHARIOT #2
ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC
FEB211134
(W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal
The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a super-charged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.  In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

