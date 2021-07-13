Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites

Chariot will be adapted by Julian Meiojas (Jack Ryan, The Flash) with Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) directing. 21 Laps' Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing with Kosinski and with AWA's Zack Studin executive producing. Kevin McCormick & Rebecca Cho will oversee for Warner Brothers.

CHARIOT #1 CVR A DEKAL

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

JAN211212

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a supercharged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

