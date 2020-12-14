Spider-Man 2099 David A. Roach #1 Art Recreation On Auction

Spider-Man 2099 is one of the most-loved characters of the 90's, and with good reason. Look at just the costume alone, it instantly jumps off the page and just FEELS cool. Not a lot of characters make a splash like this version of Spidey did back then, and is still making a huge impression now. Originally by Rick Leonardi and Al Williamson, the cover to issue #1 is iconic, and over at Comic Connect right now is an awesome 2009 recreation of that cover by David A. Roach. This art is part of Event Auction #44, taking bids this week. With a little over a day left, this art is sitting at $385 right now, a good deal for Spider-Man 2099 art. Check it out down below.

Spider-Man 2099 Art For Your Home

"David A. Roach pencils and inks; published recreation of original drawing by Rick Leonardi and Al Williamson; 2009; image size 9.25" x 14.5". Published in Italy by Panini Comics in 2009 with this cover, faithfully redrawn by Roach. Pen and ink. Excellent condition. Signed by Roach on the reverse of the page with an explanation of the recreation. David Roach is a British comic book artist and writer based in Wales, United Kingdom. Roach actively illustrates for many companies, including 2000 AD, Panini Comics, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Topps, and the gaming company Wizards of the Coast."

Again, this artwork is part of Event Auction #44. This is one of many art pieces that is available in this lot, and you can go right here to place a bid on it. While you are over there bidding, check out all of the other items available in the lot, including more artwork, comics, figures, Pokemon cards, and so much more. This is quite a lot, with things for every budget and any interest.