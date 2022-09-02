Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1 Preview: Galactic Goblin

Norman Osborn upgrades his Goblin persona in this preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1

by Steve Orlando & Paul Fry, cover by Leinil Yu

THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF 2099 REACHES ITS EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION! The final battle for the Celestial Garden begins! Spider-Man vs. Norman Osborn! The X-Men vs. the Cabal! Two armies, two deadly enemies…and the keys to 2099's future up for grabs! It's a brawl for all: A brave new tomorrow for 2099 starts here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620242300111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620242300121 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA 1 LASHLEY 2099 FRAME VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620242300131 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA 1 RON LIM CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

