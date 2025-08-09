Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man, wolverine

Spider-Man and Wolverine #4 Preview: Trust Issues & Fresh Foes

Spider-Man and Wolverine #4 hits stores Wednesday with worldwide danger, trust issues, and a new villain ready to make our heroes' lives miserable!

Article Summary Spider-Man and Wolverine #4 drops August 13th with trust issues, new threats, and global peril for our heroes.

The mysterious enemy expands their reach, unleashing a worldwide hunt and a never-before-seen villain.

Peter Parker and Logan’s shaky alliance faces more challenges—can either hero truly trust the other?

Spider-Man and Wolverine #4

by Marc Guggenheim & Gerardo Sandoval, cover by Kaare Andrews

WORLDWIDE WEB! The ENEMY behind WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN's trap has set BIGGER sights, including a worldwide hunt that will put our heroes – and any innocent person in their wake – in grave danger! With great power…will there also come impossibly deadly danger? And, after the opening salvo, can PETER ever trust LOGAN again? PLUS: An ALL-NEW villain brings the fight to our duo like never before!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621258300411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621258300416 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #4 FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621258300421 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #4 TONY DANIEL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621258300431 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #4 STONEHOUSE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

