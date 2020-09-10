Spider-Man Comics Slip A Few Weeks Including JJ Abrams' Spider-Man #5

There isn't a major slippage on Marvel's Spider-Man titles – well aside from the JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli Spider-Man mini-series. But there is a notable shift of schedules. Here are a few current changes for those titles, as these tightly scheduled and tied in titles, part of the Last Remains event wiggle down the schedules. And it starts with Amazing Spider-Man #850 or #49 if you prefer, and goes down from there.

Amazing Spider-Man #49/850 has slipped from the 30th of September to the 7th of October

Amazing Spider-Man #50 has slipped from the 7th of October to the 14th.

Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR has slipped from the 14th of October to the 21st.

Amazing Spider-Man #51 has slipped from the 21st of October to the 28th.

Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR has slipped from the 28th of October to the 4th of November.

Amazing Spider-Man #52 has slipped from the 4th of November to the 11th of November.

Venom #29 has slipped from the 7th of October to the 21st of October.

Venom #30 has slipped from the 11th of November to the 18th of November.

But these are all peanuts to the big daddy of them all, the final Spider-Man #5 by JJ Abrams and son, and Sara Pichelli. Now rescheduled from January 2020, and now delayed again from the planned October 2020, to the 11th of November 2020. Been a long time coming…

SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV190910

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

• Ben Parker and his dad are cornered and surely beaten.

• Their allies that they thought could help them weren't enough.

• The son of Mary Jane and Spider-Man has an unwinnable fight on his hands… have his absentee dad and dead mother taught him enough to know what Spider-Man does in these situations? Rated T In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99