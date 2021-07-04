Spider-Man Nostalgia Meets Hulk Nostalgia at the Crossroads

Marvel Comics has revealed an unlettered first look preview at the next Symbiote Spider-Man series written by Peter David with "art" by Greg Land. The series, set in Marvel's past continuity, combines nostalgia for black suit Spider-Man with nostalgia for Peter David's run on The Incredible Hulk for this series. Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 hits stores on Wednesday, July 28th.

A press release from Marvel tells us:

PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!

After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D'Armata—the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew—return for a new Web-Slinger story! This time, they're taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION!

Watch it all unfold beginning on July 28 in SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1!

In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than the Incredible Hulk in a story set just before Peter David's landmark run on the Hulk series!

Flip through the mag below, then pre-order a copy with your local comic shop before reading on July 28!

Check out the unlettered preview below.

