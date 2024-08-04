Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: May 1965, omnibus, Sabretooth War

More Marvel Omnibuses For 2025 – Giant-Size Marvel To Sabretooth War

Marvel Omnibuses for Spider-Man, X-Factor, Wolverine, Giant-Size Marvel, Silver Surfer, Cosmic X-Men, May 1965 and more for 2025

Bleeding Cool has a list of previously unannounced Marvel Omnibuses, many of which are being reported on Bleeding Cool for the first time. We had previously highlighted Strikeforce Morituri, New Warriors and Marvel Fanfare, but there is also Spectacular Spider-Man, X-Factor, Wolverine, Giant-Size Marvel, Silver Surfer, Cosmic X-Men, May 1965, Spider-Man, Captain America, Onslaught Aftermath, Fantastic Four, Star Wars Legends Crimson Reign, Secret War, Web Of Spider-Man and more reprints of older Omnibus. Some we have covers for, others we do not.

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN BY DEMATTEIS & BUSCEMA OMNIBUS

J.M. DeMatteis, Sal Buscema, Mike Zeck

July 29, 2025 $125 1208 pages

Two all-time Spidey greats collaborate on a thrilling era for the webbed wonder! When Peter Parker encounters his old foe Vermin again, it brings back haunting memories of one of the darkest chapters of his life! But his old friend Harry Osborn is similarly haunted — only he channels it into terrorizing Spider-Man as the Green Goblin! Brace yourself for a psychological showdown between two archfoes! And the threats don't end there! The Vulture is dying, but he's determined to go out in style! The Rhino's on a rampage, the Puma's on the prowl, and Professor Power is prepared to go toe to toe with Spidey and the X-Men! "Maximum Carnage" unleashes symbiotic chaos, and the whispering menace Tombstone is back — more lethal than ever! Plus: The web-slinger battles the Shroud, the Foreigner, Typhoid Mary, the Scorpion and more! COLLECTING: Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 178-216, Spectacular Spider-Man Annual (1979) 12-14, Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter (1992) 1

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4

Peter David, Leonard Kirk , Neil Edwards, Paul Davidson'

July 15, 2025 $125, 1152 pages

The final volume of industry legend Peter David's ever-evolving X-FACTOR! As Havok and Polaris take the reins of X-Factor Investigations, the Isolationist makes his chilling return! Then, when someone or something begins eviscerating super heroes in Seattle, X-Factor is called in to investigate. A departed friend returns! Madrox looks into a suicide case that isn't what it seems! Banshee is suspected of murder! Strong Guy asks M on a date! And after discovering a long-buried secret from the past, someone will be pushed to the brink of insanity! But when hell comes to Earth, the few remaining X-Factor members make a last-ditch effort to save the world — but not all will survive the final battle! One era ends — but years later, an All-New X-Factor is formed! Led by Polaris, they use their corporate backing for the betterment of society! COLLECTING: X-Factor (2005) 233-262, All-New X-Factor (2014) 1-20, X-Men Legends (2021) 5-6

NEW WARRIORS: NOVA & NIGHT THRASHER OMNIBUS

Fabian Nicieza, Dan Slott, Kurt Busiek, Mark Bagley, Javier Saltares

July 22, 2025 $150 1320 pages

The New Warriors were one of the most exciting young hero teams of the late 80s and early 90s, and this omnibus focuses on two of their biggest breakout stars – Nova and Night Thrasher! As the Warriors' old enemies, the Folding Circle, make moves in Madripoor, colliding with a crimelord named Aardwolf, Night Thrasher and his lover, Silhouette, find themselves in the middle! Thrasher comes to deadly blows with his own brother, teams up with the Black Panther and, with help from Rage, faces the fury of the Hulk! Meanwhile, Nova rockets into action against foes old and new — including grudge rematches with the Corruptor and Diamondhead! Nova fights alongside the Thing, She-Hulk and Ant-Man — and is recruited by Nick Fury for a space mission that puts him at odds with the Inhumans! Plus: Thrasher and Nova share team-ups with Spider-Man! Darkhawk fights alongside the New Warriors! And Ultra-Girl makes her dazzling debut! COLLECTING: Night Thrasher (1993) 1 (B story), 2-10, 13-21; Nova (1994) 1-5, 8-16; Fantastic Four (1961) 356; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 351-358; Darkhawk (1991) 26-27 (A stories), 28-29; Web of Spider-Man (1985) 109 (A story); Iron Man (1968) 303; Spider-Man: Friends and Enemies (1995) 1-4; Ultragirl (1996) 1-3

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & BAGLEY OMNIBUS VOL. 2

David Michelinie, Mark Bagley

July 8, 2025, $125, 1128 pages

Two of the greatest creators in Spider-Man's history, David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, put Spidey through the wringer in some of his most exciting 90s tales, from Maximum Carnage to the shocking truth about Peter Parker's parents! Symbiotes clash — with Spidey in the middle! Carnage, the spawn of Venom, has assembled an army of the web-slinger's criminally insane adversaries to spread his message of hostility, chaos and wholesale slaughter! Outmanned and overpowered, the wall-crawler must recruit his own band of super-beings to combat the rising tide of evil: Black Cat, Cloak & Dagger, Firestar, Captain America, Iron Fist, Deathlok and…Venom?! Meanwhile, Mary and Richard Parker, long presumed dead, are back in Peter's life — but Aunt May still has suspicions, and when the Vulture gains a new lease on life at Spidey's expense, it sets in motion a chain of events that will rock the wall-crawler's world! COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 376-393; Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) 27-28; Web of Spider-Man (1985) 101-103, 112; Spider-Man (1990) 35-37, 45; Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 201-203, 211; Amazing Spider-Man Ashcan Edition (1994) 1; Venom: Lethal Protector (1993) 1-6; material from Spider-Man Unlimited (1993) 1-2

WOLVERINE: SABRETOOTH WAR OMNIBUS

Leonard Kirk, Benjamin Percy, Geoff Shaw, Corey Smith

June 3, 2025, $100. 592 pages

The full saga of Sabretooth's exile from Krakoa – and his ultimate revenge on Wolverine! One of the first acts of the Krakoan Quiet Council was to exile the savage Sabretooth to the Pit beneath Krakoa, locked away in an endless darkness for his countless crimes. But when Victor Creed and a group of fellow Exiles claw their way out, it sets Sabretooth on a path to war with his hated enemy: Wolverine! And Creed won't be alone: He has some of the deadliest Sabreteeth from across the Multiverse at his side! They're targeting those who Logan holds dearest — and when the X-Man is left without his mutant abilities, he's never been more vulnerable. But just because Wolverine is powerless doesn't mean he's defenseless — and he sure won't go down without a fight! COLLECTING: Sabretooth (2022) 1-5, Sabretooth & the Exiles (2022) 1-5, Wolverine (2020) 41-50 COLLECTING: Sabretooth (2022) 1-5, Sabretooth & the Exiles (2022) 1-5, Wolverine (2020) 41-50

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Mark Gruenwald, Kieron Dwyer, Rich Buckler, Al Milgrom

July 1, 2025, $150, 1288 pages

Mark Gruenwald's epic decade-long CAPTAIN AMERICA run continues! With his familiar shield in hand, Steve battles alongside Nick Fury and takes on the Supreme Soviets! But his return to the mantle of Captain America may come to a swift end as he struggles to survive Mother Night's camp of hate — while transformed into a scrawny teenager! And the erstwhile Cap, John Walker, makes his return as the take-no-prisoners U.S.Agent! Then, a classic caper begins as Baron Zemo targets the powerful Bloodstone — and Cap joins the hunt along with Diamondback! She's a foe turned friend, but could she be more? Plus: Steve joins the war on drugs! But when he targets the gang that's selling the new designer narcotic Ice, he receives an accidental overdose that combines with the Super-Soldier Serum in his blood — with deadly consequences! COLLECTING: Captain America (1968) 351-386, Captain America Annual (1971) 9-10, Adventures of Captain America (1991) 1-4, material from Daredevil Annual (1967) 7, Punisher Annual (1988) 4

X-MEN: ONSLAUGHT AFTERMATH OMNIBUS

Scott Lobdell, Benjamin Raab, Terry Kavanagh, Salvador Larroca, Joe Madureira, Carlos Pacheco

June 24, 2025 $150 1448 pages

In the wake of Onslaught's defeat, the X-Men battle on in a world mourning its heroes! The X-Men have survived their greatest test — but Professor X has been arrested and mutant prejudice is at an all-time high. Cannonball and Iceman infiltrate Graydon Creed's anti-mutant presidential campaign, but will their investigation put Iceman's family in the crosshairs? Plus: Archangel regains his original wings! The X-Men adjust to their new teammate: Joseph, the amnesiac Magneto! Rogue and Gambit become closer than ever — and it may shatter their lives permanently! And Shang-Chi joins the fight against Sebastian Shaw! But can Juggernaut escape from the crimson prison is which Onslaught has trapped him? And with the Fantastic Four presumed dead, can the X-Men help the orphaned Franklin Richards? COLLECTING: Uncanny X-Men (1981) 338-350, -1; Uncanny X-Men Annual '96-97; X-Men (1991) 58-64, -1; X-Men Annual '97; X-Men Unlimited (1993) 12-15; Magneto (1996) 1-4; XSE (1996) 1-4; X-Factor (1986) 130; Juggernaut (1997) 1; Beast (1997) 1-3; Psylocke & Archangel: Crimson Dawn (1997) 1-4; Gambit (1997) 1-4; material from Marvel Holiday Special (1996) 1; Marvel Valentine Special (1997) 1

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 6 COVER

Larry Hama, Tom DeFalco, Jeph Loeb, Adam Kubert, Val Semeiks, Leinil Ftancis Yu

May 27, 2025. $125, 1152 pages

Wolverine's classic adventures continue, with one of the darkest periods in the character's history! Horribly transformed from a failed attempt to regain his adamantium, a tormented and animalistic Wolverine teeters on the brink of going completely feral. Can the enigmatic assassin Elektra help him fight his way back from the edge? Mentoring Logan in the martial arts, she challenges him to re-forge his humanity — and he'll need it when Onslaught rips the X-Men apart! Plus: Jubilee returns! Wolverine teams up with Venom in a wild interdimensional adventure! Logan fights alongside a young Ben Grimm! Kitty Pryde enlists in S.H.I.E.L.D.! And Wolverine and the X-Men are marked for execution in Operation: Zero Tolerance! COLLECTING: Wolverine (1988) 102-118, -1, 1/2, 102.5; Wolverine Annual '96-97; Logan: Shadow Society (1996) 1; Venom: Tooth and Claw (1996) 1-3; Maverick (1997A) 1; Wolverine: Doombringer (1997) 1; Kitty Pryde, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1997) 1-3; Before the Fantastic Four: Ben Grimm and Logan (2000) 1-3; Wolverine: Days of Future Past (1997) 1-3; Wolverine Encyclopedia (1996) 1-2; material from Marvel: Shadows and Light (1997) 1

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 3 COVER

Matt Kindtm Archie Goodwin, Bruce Jones, Al Williamson, John Nadeau, Bret Blevins

June 17, 2025, $125, 1032 pages

Return to the Legends continuity of Star Wars and experience the stories set between the hit films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi! The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — and all the adventures in between! As the Rebellion struggles to recruit allies against the Empire, Han Solo and Chewbacca join Luke and Leia on a brazen heist to find a new source of power! When the Empire assaults the rebels' base on Hoth, Luke is sent in an unexpected new direction that leads him to Yoda — and a terrible truth about his father! Darth Vader hunts relentlessly for Luke, Boba Fett battles the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters over the carbonite-frozen Han Solo, and the rebels contend with notorious crime lords Prince Xizor and Jabba the Hutt! As the endgame looms, can Luke embrace his destiny, defeat Emperor Palpatine and save the galaxy? Plus: Alternate takes on the events of Episodes V and VI — and unexpected and hilarious tales from across the galaxy! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Shadow Stalker (1997) 1, Star Wars: Rebel Heist (2014) 1-4, Star Wars: A Valentine Story (2003) 1, Classic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1994) 1-2, Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire (1996) 1-6, Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Minicomic (1996) 1-2, Star Wars: Tales From Mos Eisley (1996) 1, Star Wars: The Bounty Hunters – Scoundrel's Wages (1999) 1, Classic Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1994) 1-2, Star Wars: Tag & Bink Are Dead (2001) 2, Star Wars: Tag & Bink II (2006) 1, Sergio Aragones Stomps Star Wars (2000) 1, Star Wars Infinities: The Empire Strikes Back (2002) 1-4, Star Wars Infinities: Return of the Jedi (2003) 1-4; material from Star Wars Kids (1997) 12; Star Wars Visionaries (2005); Star Wars Tales (1999) 2, 4-8, 10, 12, 15-17, 20

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 6

Jack Kirby, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, George Pérez, John Buscema, Sal Buscema

June 10, 2025, $125, 1072 pages

The beloved omnibus series collecting the classic adventures of the Fantastic Four continues! Fantastic Four launched the Marvel Age of Comics in the 1960s and in the 1970s the series remained a creative force under the guidance of Marvel's top writers, the artistry of the brothers Buscema, Keith Pollard and break-out talent George Pérez. This Omnibus edition presents FF adventures on a massive scale like Galactus vs. the High Evolutionary, while seating the drama in the closeness the team as a family. All families have their struggles though, and when the FF break up, it really could be the end. Their greatest enemy will bind the team back together and the return of the Mole Man and the Inhumans channel the mythology that makes Fantastic Four the World's Greatest Comic Magazine. COLLECTING: THE FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #164-203 & ANNUAL (1963) #11-13, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #20 & ANNUAL (1976) #1 and WHAT IF? (1977) #1, #6 & #11.

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Chris Claremont. Ralph Macchio, Roger Stern, Michael Golden, Frank Miller, Mike Mignola

May 13, 2025 $100 736 pages

The prestige format anthology series from Marvel's 80s era, Marvel Fanfare, is collected in omnibus format for the very first time! In 1982, the comics industry was making rapid advances. The door to higher-quality, prestige titles had been opened and Marvel Fanfare planted the flag, declaring it the place to be seen. The series gave industry's greatest creators — like Frank Miller, Barry Windsor-Smith, Chris Claremont and Michael Golden — a chance to make singular statements on Marvel icons like Captain America, the Thing and Spider-Man. New talents like Mike Mignola and Charles Vess could take their shot for an issue and gain break-out success. And groundbreaking talents like Bill Sienkiewicz could steal the scene with a gallery of pinups that redefined characters in a single image. Marvel Fanfare also boasted beautiful, fully-painted stories and cutting-edge new innovations in coloring. Each issue was a bounty of artistic excellence and a statement on the future of comics. Marvel is proud to collect the complete Marvel Fanfare in this first of three Omnibus volumes. COLLECTING: MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1-19

STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI OMNIBUS

Peter B. Gillis, Brent Anderson, James Hudnall, Mark Bagley

May 13, 2025, $125, 1080 pages

The epic sci-fi cult favorite sensation of the '80s is collected in a single hardcover! A savage alien race called the horde has invaded Earth, enslaving its people and plundering its resources. Scientists have devised a method of fighting back: the Morituri process, which grants enhanced abilities to a select few compatible humans — but the transformation is fatal within a year. Now, a handful of brave volunteers make up Strikeforce: Morituri — an elite, experimental and highly effective fighting force against the horde's depredations. But the heat of every battle, the celebration of every victory and every quiet moment alone is tainted by the inescapable knowledge that — win or lose — their fate is sealed! The war against the Horde will be filled with monstrous twists and turns — but when it's finally over, will mankind prove victorious? And where will that leave the surviving members of Strikeforce: Morituri? COLLECTING: Strikeforce: Morituri (1986) 1-31, Strikeforce: Morituri – Electric Undertow (1989) 1-5

FANTASTIC FOUR/DOOM 2099 OMNIBUS

May 6, 2025 $150 1392 pages

The complete saga of Doctor Doom in the year 2099 — and his accursed enemies, the Fantastic Four! Marvel's greatest villain resurfaces to rule a new era! Victor von Doom has mysteriously survived from the Heroic Age to rise anew in this technologically advanced future — and in upgraded armor, his first task is to reclaim the throne of Latveria! Then he can turn his gaze to America, once the home of his greatest foes. He sees unrest. He sees disharmony. He knows the struggling nation needs an iron fist to bring it back under control. And he knows just the man for the job. All hail President Doom! But how — and why — are Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing alive in 2099?! The answers will take them from the Negative Zone to the Savage Land — and reunite them with their greatest rival! COLLECTING: Doom 2099 (1993) 1-44, Fantastic Four 2099 (1996) 1-8, Fantastic Four (1961) 413; material from 2099 Unlimited (1993) 5-8, 2099 Special: World of Doom (1995) 1

MARVEL: MAY 1965 OMNIBUS

Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber

April 29, 2025,

$100, 496 pages

May 1965 marked the debut of Nick Fury, agent of SHIELD – and this omnibus collects the entire publishing slate from that monht, in this time capsule of an omnibus! Marvel proudly celebrates the 60th anniversary of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's S.H.I.E.L.D. with an Omnibus collecting every Marvel comic released in May 1965, the month Nick Fury's super-hero spy thriller debuted! It's the next step in the evolution of the Marvel Universe, one that's increasingly being taken over by innovative super heroes. But the there's still plenty to be had in the pages of Patsy Walker and Millie the Model as those titles adapt to the ever-swinging Sixties. While over on the range in Two-Gun Kid, the Western villain the Panther seems like a fantastic idea. May 1965 also featured the beginning of Namor the Sub-Mariner — Marvel's original antihero — in his Tales to Astonish solo series. Take a trip back in time and experience the whole of the Marvel Universe with the Marvel: May 1965 Omnibus! COLLECTING: STRANGE TALES (1951) #135, THE X-MEN (1963) #12, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #118, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70, PATSY AND HEDY (1952) #101, RAWHIDE KID (1955) #47, THE FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #41, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #27, THE AVENGERS (1963) #18, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #68, SGT. FURY (1963) #20, DAREDEVIL (1964) #9, MODELING WITH MILLIE (1963) #40, PATSY WALKER (1945) #122, KID COLT OUTLAW (1948) #124, TWO-GUN KID (1948) #77 and MILLIE THE MODEL (1945) #130

SILVER SURFER: RETURN TO THE SPACEWAYS OMNIBUS

John Byrne, Stan Lee, Steve Englehart, Marshall Rogers, John Buscema, Joe Staton

April 22, 2025 $150

The Silver Surfer soars through the depths of space once again in this brand new omnibus collecting his 80s adventures! After years trapped on Earth, the Silver Surfer finally breaks free of Galactus's barrier and returns to the stars! His full Power Cosmic restored, he heads for Zenn-La. But the old saying holds true: You can't go home again. While the age-old war between the Kree and the Skrulls heats up once again, the Elders of the Universe target Galactus! But love is the greatest force of all. Will Surfer find it with his old flame, Shalla-Bal? With Galactus's herald Nova? Or with the Celestial Madonna, Mantis? Plus: The origin of Galactus! A blockbuster team-up with the Fantastic Four! Ego the Living Planet! And a stunning collaboration between the legendary Stan Lee and the visionary Moebius, wherein the only one who can stop Galactus from leading mankind to its doom is the Silver Surfer! COLLECTING: Silver Surfer (1982) 1, Silver Surfer (1987) 1-33, Silver Surfer Annual (1988) 1-2, Marvel Graphic Novel: Silver Surfer (1988), Silver Surfer (1988) 1-2, Silver Surfer: The Enslavers (1990), Fantastic Four (1961) 325, Super-Villain Classics (1983) 1, material from Epic Illustrated (1980) 1, Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 1, Marvel Fanfare (1982) 51

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Jason Aaron, Esad Ribic, Ron Garney, Adam Kubert

April 15, 2025 $100 688 pages

Superstar writer Jason Aaron chronicles the saga of Wolverine with his own unique storyelling style! Writer Jason Aaron's character-defining run leading to "Wolverine Goes to Hell" is collected in one massive, bone-shattering volume. Joined by some of comics' top artists, Aaron pits Wolverine against a platoon of Adamantium-enhanced mercenaries, super-powered kung-fu gangsters, time-traveling reanimated killers and — in a brutal, no-holds-barred battle that may destroy them both — Mystique! Plus, when the files from the old Weapon X program fall into the hands of the evil corporation, Roxxon, it seems that once again, someone is looking to build the perfect killing machine. That means it's time for Wolverine to step in — and remind them that someone already did! COLLECTING: Wolverine (2003) 56, 62-65; Wolverine: Manifest Destiny (2008) 1-4; Wolverine Weapon X (2009) 1-16; Dark Reign: The List – Wolverine (2009); material from Wolverine (2003) 73-74, Dark X-Men: The Beginning (2009) 3, Wolverine (1988) 175

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS

Gil Kane, Gerry Conway, Marv Wolfman, Lein Wein, Rich Buckler, John Buscema

April 15, 2025 $150 1272 pages

Giant-Size classic issues were one of Marvel's signature formats in the 1970s, in one great big Omnibus! All your favorite super heroes — plus some of Marvel's horror icons — star in extra-length adventures that gave comic fans of the 1970s even more bang for their buck! The Thing battles the Hulk, and the Fantastic Four meet the Multiple Man! Spider-Man endures monstrous encounters with Morbius, Man-Wolf, Dracula and Man-Thing! The Avengers mourn a loss — and celebrate the wedding of Vision and the Scarlet Witch! The Defenders meet the Guardians of the Galaxy! The all-new, all-different X-Men are recruited to rescue the original team! Plus: giant-size chillers featuring Dracula, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing and more! COLLECTING: Giant-Size Super-Stars (1974) 1; Giant-Size Fantastic Four (1974) 2-5; Giant-Size Super-Heroes featuring Spider-Man (1974) 1; Giant-Size Spider-Man (1974) 1, 4-5; Giant-Size Chillers featuring the Curse of Dracula (1974) 1; Giant-Size Dracula (1974) 2-5; Giant-Size Creatures featuring Werewolf (1974) 1; Giant-Size Werewolf (1974) 2-5; Giant-Size Defenders (1974) 1-5; Giant-Size Avengers (1974) 1-4; Giant-Size Man-Thing (1974) 1-5; Giant-Size Chillers (1975) 1-3; Giant-Size Super-Villain Team-Up (1975) 1-2; Giant-Size X-Men (1975) 1; Giant-Size Invaders (1975) 1

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN OMNIBUS LEINIL YU COVER

Charles Soule, Steven Cummings,, Leinil Yu

April 8, 2025. $100, 744 pages

The full saga of the smash hit crossover event CRIMSON REIGN unites the rebels, rogues and renegades of Star Wars! The criminal organization known as the Crimson Dawn has risen — but what is their goal, and how do they plan to achieve it? When Lady Qi'ra sends two killers — the relentless, Force-blinded Ochi of Bestoon and the mysterious, unstoppable Deathstick — to do what they do best, how will the Rebel Alliance and the Empire react to this new galactic power player? As Darth Vader hunts for anyone connected to Crimson Dawn, Luke Skywalker seeks the next step on his path to becoming a Jedi Master — and, as ever, Doctor Aphra looks to take advantage of the chaos. But with the galaxy teetering on the brink of an all-out crime war, an elite squad of bounty hunters is running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Crimson Reign (2021) 1-5, Star Wars (2020) 19-25, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020) 18-24, Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020) 18-24, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020) 16-21

SECRET WAR BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS GABRIELE DELL'OTTO CLASSIC COSTUMES C OVER

Brian Michael Bendis, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Brent Anderson, Michael Lark, Gabriele Dell'Otto

April 1, 2025 $75 368 pages

One of the darkest chapters in Marvel history beings as Nick Fury assembles a covert team of heroes for an unthinkable mission! When Nick Fury discovers a disturbing connection between many of Marvel's deadliest villains, he assembles a ragtag team of the MU's most misunderstood heroes for a secret mission to do what the U.S. government could never allow — eventually leading to a super-powered blowout between a who's who of costumed crimefighters! We're talking Captain America, Daredevil, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Wolverine and more! But as they come under attack by groups of high-tech villains, what is Nick Fury's secret — and will the heroes find out in time? In the aftermath, Luke Cage is missing, and Jessica Jones will do whatever she can to find him. But who are the mystery men following her? And will her life ever recover from the drama of Secret War? COLLECTING: Secret War (2004) 1-5, Pulse (2004) 6-9, Secret War: From the Files of Nick Fury (2005)

COSMIC X-MEN OMNIBUS

Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, John Cassaday

March 25, 2025. $125, 1200 pages

The X-Men's greatest spacefaring adventures — starring the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, the Starjammers and S.W.O.R.D.! The Uncanny X-Men have a proud history of cosmic storytelling — dating back to Jean Grey's emergence as Phoenix that first caught the attention of Lilandra, Empress of the Kree! Now, vital chapters of the Phoenix saga — including fateful clashes between the X-Men and the awesome forces of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard — are collected alongside other star-spanning epics! Meet the space pirate Corsair, leader of the renegades known as the Starjammers — and the father of Cyclops and Havok! See the X-Men battle the terrifying alien Brood! Witness Carol Danvers' transformation into Binary! Watch the X-Men and S.W.O.R.D. in a desperate fight to protect Earth from destruction at the hands of the Breakworld! Tremble as the third Summers brother, Vulcan, visit his vengeance upon the Shi'ar! Join Rogue and Gambit on a honeymoon that's out of this world! And hold fast as Captain Kate Pryde sets the Marauders' sights way beyond the horizon! COLLECTING: X-Men (1963) 105, 107-108, 137; Uncanny X-Men (1981) 154-158, 161-167, 276-277, 475-486; Astonishing X-Men (2004) 19-24; Giant-Size Astonishing X-Men (2008) 1; Mr. and Mrs. X (2018) 1-5; Marauders (2022) 1-5; material from Uncanny X-Men (1981) 274-275

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Louise Simonson, Marvel Various, Greg Larocque (Illustrated by), Marvel Various (Illustrated by), Charles Vess (Cover design or artwork by)

March 18, 2025. $125, 1128 pages

Spidey mania continues as Spider-Man swings into his third solo ongoing series! When MARVEL TEAM-UP came to an end, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man grabbed yet more of the spotlight in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN! Whether in his sleek black suit or classic red-and-blues, Spidey is ready to face new foes — including Magma, the Vulturions, Chance, Future Max and the Smithville Thunderbolt — as well as classic sparring partners like the Kingpin, Doctor Octopus, the Vulture and even the Hulk! Peter Parker makes a jaunt over the Atlantic for some adventures in the UK — where he foils an assassination attempt on the prime minister! Then, back on this side of the Pond, he has to travel cross-country to retrieve a misplaced web-shooter! Plus: The all-time classic Spider-title crossover "Kraven's Last Hunt"! And Peter gets consigned to a mental hospital's Mad Dog Ward! COLLECTING: Web of Spider-Man (1985) 1-34; Web of Spider-Man Annual (1985) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 268, 293-295; Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 131-133

New Omnibus Printings

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING 3]

Stan Lee, Jack Kirby

May 20, 2025 $125 928 pages

The debut and early adventures of the Fantastic Four, which laid the foundations for the Marvel Universe as we know it today! They were visionaries. Explorers. Imaginauts. They were Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. And like the Fantastic Four, they continually strove to overcome the impossible and achieve the extraordinary. Now, the first three years of their landmark run are collected in one oversized volume — including the FF's thrilling first battles with the Mole Man, the Skrulls, the Sub-Mariner, the Puppet Master, the Molecule Man, the Hulk and their arch-nemesis, the tyrannical Doctor Doom!. This keepsake edition also includes all original letters pages and pinups, critical commentaries, a historical overview and other timeless extras! COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1961) 1-30, Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 1

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING 2]

Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, John Buscema, Jack Kirby, Marie Severin

June 3, 2025 $100 576 pages

The earliest solo adventures of the Silver Surfer, considered by many to be the greatest cosmic sci-fi comics of all time! Norrin Radd sacrificed himself to save his planet and his true love Shalla-Bal from the world-devourer Galactus — but the price was servitude as mighty Galactus' herald, the Silver Surfer! Now, exiled on Earth, the Surfer struggles to understand the beauty and humanity of mortal men and nobly seeks to heal the rifts that separate man from his brothers. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR, the Silver Surfer embodies Lee's socially conscious writing and Kirby's mind-blowing cosmic concepts — and here he is joined by another creator who grants him a soul-wrenching humanity: The one and only John Buscema! Experience staggering and unique tales as mankind is explored through the eyes of an outsider. COLLECTING: Silver Surfer (1968) 1-18; material from Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 5, Not Brand Echh (1967) 13

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTI NG]

John Jackson Miller, Travel Foreman, Brian Ching

March 18, 2025 $150 1344 pages

Journey back to a time thousands of years before the hit films, when Jedi Knights were galactic peacekeepers — and the Sith waited in the shadows! A long, long time ago, the Star Wars galaxy was a very different place. Welcome to the Old Republic! When young Jedi Zayne Carrick is framed for murder by his own masters, he goes on the run with three unlikely allies: con artist Marn Hierogryph, fugitive scientist Camper and bodyguard Jarael. But can they survive long enough to clear Carrick's name, uncover a conspiracy and maybe gain a bit of profit along the way? Strap in for an adventure that spans the galaxy as this ragtag group of heroes faces corrupted Jedi, deadly Mandalorians, the power of the Sith and more! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2006) 1-50, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – War (2012) 1-5, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Handbook (2007) 1, material from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic/Rebellion (2006) 0

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS [NEW PRINTING 3]

Keith Giffem, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Mitch Breitweiser, Scott Kolins, Kev Walker

April 22, 2025. $125. 880 pages

The complete cosmic event that brought Marvel's space superstars back in explosive, widescreen sci-fi style! Annihilus, lord of the Negative Zone, has declared war! And as his unstoppable Annihilation Wave swarms into the Marvel Universe, demolishing all in its path, only a handful of heroes can resist the destruction! As Nova learns the ways of war from Drax the Destroyer, the Silver Surfer seeks out his former master Galactus for aid, the Super-Skrull fights for his son's life and Ronan the Accuser faces Gamora and her woman warriors! Nova and Quasar's army leads the charge — but as heroes fall and Annihilus rises, the universe's one remaining hope may be Thanos, the Mad Titan! COLLECTING: Drax the Destroyer (2005) 1-4, Annihilation Prologue (2006), Annihilation: Nova (2006) 1-4, Annihilation: Silver Surfer (2006) 1-4, Annihilation: Super-Skrull (2006) 1-4, Annihilation: Ronan (2006) 1-4, Annihilation (2006) 1-6, Annihilation: Heralds of Galactus (2007) 1-2, Annihilation: Nova Corps Files (2006)

WOLVERINE GOES TO HELL OMNIBUS [NEW PRINTING]

Jason Aaron, Adam Kubert, Renato Guedes, Jefte Palo

July 22, 2025 $125 984 pages

Superstar Jason Aaron puts Wolverine through Hell — literally! A mysterious organization conspires to possess Wolverine's body with demons, and send his soul to the underworld! Waiting for Logan are the souls of unexpected family and friends — and the Devil himself! Naturally, Wolverine plans to claw his way back out and have his revenge — but that might be exactly what the shadowy group wants! Will the final twist in its plan shatter Wolverine completely? Plus: Wolverine and Spider-Man must survive a trip through time without killing each other, Wolverine faces Cyclops in a schism over the future of the X-Men, and Logan returns to Japan to prevent an underworld takeover by his oldest foe! COLLECTING: Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine (2010) 1-6; Wolverine (2010) 1-20, 5.1, 300-304; X-Men: Schism (2011) 1-5; material from Wolverine: The Road to Hell (2010) 1

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING]

Peter David. Larry Stroman. Dale Keown, Joe Quesada

July 29, 2025, $100, 848 pages

Industry titan Peter David transformed X-Factor into one of Marvel's most popular titles of the era, and this omnibus collects his first, transformative X-FACTOR run in one volume! Havok, Polaris, Quicksilver, Multiple Man, Wolfsbane and Strong Guy are the all-new, all-different X-Factor! Sanctioned by the U.S. government to protect humans from mutants — and vice versa — they take on threats including Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys, the Mutant Liberation Front, and…the Incredible Hulk?! But their most challenging encounter is on the couch of super hero psychiatrist Doc Samson! Whether it's battling the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in the shadow of Genosha or clashing with X-Force during the X-Cutioner's Song saga, this unlikely band of heroes has team chemistry like nothing you've ever seen — and a unique style of humor that makes this series a true classic! COLLECTING: X-Factor (1986) 55, 70-92; X-Factor Annual (1986) 7-8; Incredible Hulk (1968) 390-392; material from X-Factor Annual (1986) 5-6, New Mutants Annual (1984) 6

