Spider-Man Unmasked in Spider-Man Spiders Shadow #4 (OF 5) [Preview]

It's that time of year again! time for Spider-Man to be unmasked. Technically, that happened in the previous issue of Spider-Man Spiders Shadow, but in this preview of Spider-Man Spiders Shadow #4, that doesn't stop him from doing it again, just for dramatic effect. This time, Peter Parker is trying to appeal man-to-man to Captain America (who, we'll point out, is still wearing a mask). But will any of it matter when the Venom symbiote is powered by the mind of Reed Richards? Check out a preview below and look for the comic in stores on Wednesday.

SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210619

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

Peter is finally free…or so he thought. The Fantastic Four are now in trouble, with Reed Richards in the crosshairs of the symbiote – and it's more dangerous than ever before! A brutal penultimate chapter, featuring guest stars galore and twists you'll never see coming!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99