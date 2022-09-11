Spider-Punk #5 Preview: Hulk Thrash

Is it the end of the line for Spider-Punk and his band in this preview of Spider-Punk #5? Not if the punk rock Hulk has anything to say about it. Boy, this guy would be terrible in a mosh pit. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Punk #5

by Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason, cover by Takashi Okazaki

CLASH IN DC! The stage is set, the instruments tuned and everything is ready for the execution…EXECUTION?! Spider-Punk and his band of misfits better survive in time for an encore! ONE. MORE. SONG. ONE! MORE! SONG!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620244700511

| Rated T+

$3.99

